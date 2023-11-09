What does Breeze do in Minecraft?

The Minecraft universe is continuously evolving, with each update injecting new life into this game. As players eagerly await the title's 1.21 update, a thrilling new element is set to enter its arena: the Breeze mob. Found within the confines of the Trial Chambers, this hostile entity is ready to sweep players off their feet with its wind-based powers.

This article discusses that mob in greater detail in the section below.

Minecraft's Breeze mob: What is it, and what does it do?

In the upcoming 1.21 update, the Breeze brings a breath of fresh air to the roster of Minecraft mobs. With a whimsical appearance and a whirlwind-like body, some find it goofy-looking. However, it is playful yet dangerous. As part of both Java and Bedrock Editions, it is sure to provide a new challenge to players worldwide.

Habitat: The Trial Chambers

Players can find the Breeze mob in the new Trial Chambers (Image via Mojang)

The Breeze resides in the new Trial Chambers, a structure that tests players' combat skills against various mobs. These areas are designed to push gamers to their limits, with the Breeze acting as a key adversary in this combat-centric environment.

Behavior and abilities of the Breeze

Players can come across the Breeze mob in the Trial Chambers (Image via Mojang)

The Breeze is no ordinary mob. It boasts unique abilities that set it apart from the rest, creating a more dynamic combat experience:

Spawn: It can spawn via Trial Spawner in specific rooms within the Trial Chambers.

Movement: The Breeze moves by leaping around its target, capable of jumping long distances to catch players off guard.

Attack: As an aggressive foe, the Breeze shoots volatile wind energy in the form of projectiles called wind charges.

Damage: Wind charges inflict minor damage upon direct contact with an entity.

Wind burst: Upon collision, wind charge projectiles create a wind burst, knocking back nearby entities several blocks. This burst has no effect on Iron Doors, Iron Trapdoors, or blocks secured by a Redstone signal.

Environmental interaction: Wind bursts can interact with the environment in the following ways:

Non-Iron Doors and Trapdoors are flipped.

Fence Gates are opened or closed.

Buttons are activated.

Levers are toggled.

Bells are rung.

Lit Candles are extinguished.

This level of interaction with the game environment introduces a novel challenge, as players must now contend with a mob that can manipulate their surroundings — potentially undoing intricate Redstone setups or changing the landscape of the battlefield.

Strategy and combat

Confronting the Breeze requires a strategic mindset. Players must stay alert to its erratic movement patterns and wind-based attacks. Its ability to affect Redstone components adds a layer of complexity to the combat, compelling gamers to think on their feet and adapt their strategies to prevail against this wind-controlling adversary.

A breath of fresh air

The Breeze mob will ensure players are kept on their toes (Image via Mojang)

The introduction of the Breeze in Minecraft is more than just the addition of a new mob — it's a game-changer. It challenges players to innovate and adapt to its wind-wielding antics. As the 1.21 update approaches, Minecraft fans are buzzing with excitement at the prospect of facing the Breeze in the Trial Chambers.

This mob is a testament to Minecraft's ability to evolve and offer an endless stream of fresh experiences, ensuring that the game remains as engaging and unpredictable as ever.