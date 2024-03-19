Minecraft Breeze Rods guide: How to get, uses, and more

Mojang Studios recently announced a brand new item called Breeze Rod that will be arriving with the Minecraft 1.21 update. The developers are fully focused on their game's next major installment, which will be released in 2024. While they showcased several features for the update back in October 2023, they have continued introducing new additions from time to time.

Here is everything to know about the new breeze rods in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Everything to know about breeze rods in Minecraft

What is a breeze rod in Minecraft?

Breeze rod is a new item that can be obtained after defeating breeze mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

To put it simply, breeze rods are new items introduced by Mojang, which will be dropped when players successfully kill the new breeze mob spawning in new trial chambers.

Previously, Minecraft developers added wind charges as the item that breeze mobs will drop. However, they changed the drops to breeze rods to connect more features to the new item.

How to get a breeze rod in Minecraft?

New breeze mobs drop anywhere between one to eight breeze rods upon death (Image via Mojang Studios)

To obtain breeze rods, players first need to explore Overworld's underground world to find trial chambers. Once the new structure is found, they will have to fight their way past various hostile mobs and find the trial spawner that summons the breeze mob.

Breeze is a tricky hostile mob to kill since it moves fast and shoots wind charges that knock entities away. Thankfully, it is not the strongest and can be killed with a few hits.

Upon dying, the windy mob drops anywhere between one to eight breeze rods. The number of rods dropped also depends on the looting enchantment applied to the weapon that it is killed by.

How to use a breeze rod in Minecraft?

Breeze rods can be used to craft mace, wind charges, and duplicate flow armor trims (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breeze rods can primarily be used by players to craft wind charges that the breeze mob uses. Moreover, they can be used as ranged weapons that can knock any entity away. On a crafting table, one breeze rod will produce four wind charges.

Breeze rods can also be crafted into the brand-new Mace melee weapon. In addition to a breeze rod, players will need the new heavy core item found in trial chamber vaults to craft this weapon.

Lastly, Mojang also introduced a new flow armor trim smithing template that can be duplicated using breeze rods. This new armor trim has a 6.2% chance of being found in vault blocks located in trial chambers.