10 easy ways to upgrade your Minecraft base

A player's Minecraft survival base is often the heart of their playthrough. These bases symbolize the accumulation of the player's resources and are a testament to one's mastery over the game. This is why mega bases are such a common sight. They are the ultimate testament that resource gathering and survival have effectively been beaten.

This begs the question, though, of what kind of upgrades can help elevate a Minecraft starter base into something much more impressive and noteworthy.

10 easy upgrades every Minecraft base needs

1) Food farm

Getting food growing early is essential for surviving (Image via Mojang)

Food is the single most important resource in any survival playthrough. Keeping Minecraft's hunger bar high allows players to regenerate lost health, which is needed to survive against the game's hostile mobs. This makes setting up a food farm an essential early-game activity.

What makes food farms such an easy inclusion in a survival base is that they are incredibly cheap to set up, needing only seeds, dirt, and water. They can also be customized nearly indefinably. Players could lean into industrialization and make automated food farms, or they could lean into the nature themes and build an adorable, cozy farm.

2) Storage area

Even a basic storage area can hold a lot of items (Image via Mojang)

Storage is one of the most important aspects of the game despite being one of the most boring. Setting up a storage area does not have to mean building a complex system of item filters and mass item transportation. Early-game easy storage should consist of plenty of labeled chests, keeping items semi-organized until the time comes to set up these more advanced systems.

3) Dungeon XP farm

A better version of the generic mob farm, at least in getting XP for Minecraft's best enchantments, is one centered around one of the spawners found in underground dungeons. These farms tend to be much more efficient than general mob farms but have the drawback of only having a single mob's drops. This makes them much better for an easy early XP farm than a drop farm.

4) Enchanting area

Setting up an enchanting area at a farm is great for convenience (Image via Mojang)

Enchanting is one of the most powerful systems players have access to. Some of these effects, such as looting, mending, and fortune, are among the most game-changing enchantments in Minecraft. Additionally, enchanting armor is a great way to help ensure that hostile mobs do not pose a serious threat.

That makes setting up an enchanting area a necessary step in any world aiming to defeat Minecraft's final ender dragon boss.

5) Industrial zone

While not a single feature like the rest, players should make sure to set up a catch-all kind of area for miscellaneous farms and builds that might have been missed. For example, players could set up a small pumpkin and melon farm for Minecraft villager trading or sugarcane farms to get the books needed for enchanting.

There are a ton of smaller farms and efficiency builds that often get missed as they are not major builds, so taking the time to set them up is a recipe for success.

6) Auto-smelter

Even a basic auto smelter can speed things up considerably (Image via Mojang)

Not to be confused with Minecraft's incredibly useful super smelters, auto smelters are a much smaller and easier-to-create version. They oftentimes only feature a few furnaces and are manually fed with input chests and hoppers, with all outputs being collected in one chest. This will make the resources collected on mining expeditions take significantly less time.

7) AFK Fisher

Fishing is surprisingly powerful in Mojang's blocky survival masterpiece. If a player gets the best fishing rod in Minecraft, useful treasure, including enchanted books, can be fished up regularly.

This makes the absolutely tiny AFK fish farms that exist useful for getting early access to enchantments while not actively playing. These farms are also cheap, so they can be set up very early on.

8) General mob farm

A completed starter mob farm is an impressive structure for early-game (Image via Mojang)

General mob farms are a survival staple and are one of the oldest surviving farm designs. What makes this farm so great is how cheap it is to build.

All players need is a few stacks of basic materials, such as cobblestone, and access to enough food for ladders and trapdoors, along with a handful of Minecraft hoppers. Its return on investment is immense, as mobs will eventually drop enchanted weapons and armor.

9) Cow crusher

Cow crushers are one of the best ways to get food early on (Image via Mojang)

Cow crushers are an incredible early-game food source that is also very useful for setting up the previously mentioned enchanting area. These cheap and easy-to-construct farms take minutes if a player does not need references and barely any longer if they do. These farms use entity cramming to kill breeding cows, collecting their drops into an output chest, allowing for infinite books and food.

10) Player Launcher

A player launcher is any sort of redstone circuit that ends by sending the player soaring into the air a considerable distance. There are extremely advanced ones capable of launching entities thousands of blocks, but a simple system of upcoming wind charges and dispensers can still launch players dozens of blocks upward. This is a cheap and efficient way to start flying with an elytra.