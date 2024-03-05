Minecraft enchantments that changed the game forever

Minecraft's enchantments come in many forms and applications, but some are often considered the best among fans. For one reason or another, they're invaluable to a player's adventures and changed the face of the game when they were introduced. Even if many of the most impactful enchantments have been around for years, they're no less important to the overall gameplay experience.

Most enchantments in Minecraft (save for Cursed enchantments) are beneficial in some way, shape, or form, but certain options rise above their counterparts and are credited for having changed the game forever. Regardless of their release date, these enchantments are the stuff of legend within Mojang's sandbox game.

Five of the most impactful Minecraft enchantments of all time

1) Fortune

Fortune makes harvesting Minecraft's resources more rewarding (Image via Mojang)

Introduced in Minecraft 1.9 Beta Prerelease 3, Fortune forever improved how players could harvest resources. No matter what material players are mining, Fortune gives them more per broken block and improved chances for specific item drops, making their labor much more rewarding than it could be with the use of standard tools.

All in all, the hours of mining, chopping, and digging once had a fairly disappointing limit in Minecraft, but everything changed for the better when Fortune became an attainable enchantment.

2) Efficiency

Efficiency shortens a Minecraft player's time in the mines and elsewhere (Image via Mojang)

Although it was introduced in Minecraft 1.9 Beta Prerelease 3, Efficiency didn't initially work as intended and was revamped over subsequent updates until it reached its full potential in Snapshot 20w10a. Efficiency increases mining speed with each rank, allowing players to break blocks faster, even the sturdiest among them, like obsidian.

Even when it isn't paired with Fortune, Efficiency undoubtedly made the mining process much easier and changed the landscape of gathering resources in Minecraft. When enchanted alongside Fortune, players have a tool that can make any material-gathering excursion a breeze and well worth the effort at the same time.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking ensures that players keep their gear for the long haul (Image via Mojang)

Another product of Beta 1.9 Prerelease 3, Unbreaking provides a chance for an enchanted piece of gear to not consume its durability when used, ostensibly extending its lifespan. Before its beta introduction, players didn't have many ways to keep their equipment in good shape, and the anvil block wouldn't make an appearance until quite sometime later.

Unbreaking offered a way to help fans keep their weapons, armor, and tools built to last, even if they were far short of indestructible. Still, this enchantment paved the way for future additions that allowed players to be removed from worries about their prized equipment breaking when it's needed most.

4) Silk Touch

Silk Touch introduced a new way to mine blocks (Image via Mojang)

Another addition of Beta 1.9 Prerelease 3, the Silk Touch enchantment didn't work as intended for a while but eventually came into its own in subsequent updates. At its core, Silk Touch allows players to break and pick up the block they mined, even if it typically creates item drops when broken. For example, when mining coal ore, players will receive the ore block itself instead of coal drops.

Silk Touch revolutionized how players collected certain in-game blocks, making them available in Survival Mode for the first time instead of being accessible solely through Creative Mode or commands. There's no way to understate the impact this had on builders and decorators in particular.

5) Looting

Looting made mob farming even more rewarding (Image via Mojang)

Since the earliest days of Minecraft, players have farmed mobs to collect their item drops in one way or another. Several manual farms, however, still insist on players killing mobs with their own weapons. While this yielded plenty of item drops, things were kicked into high gear for manual farms when Looting arrived. The enchantment increased the number of item drops and the chance of getting rare items.

Looting changed how players approached mob farming and killing mobs in combat. If fans wanted more items for their efforts, this enchantment was the first thing they would use to vastly improve their rewards.