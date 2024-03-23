How to get Minecraft: Trial(s) Edition advancement

Mojang Studios is now fully focused on the Minecraft 1.21 update as new features are frequently being introduced. It announced seven new advancements that will be connected to various new items, weapons, structures, and blocks. One of them is called Trial(s) Edition, which is directly connected to the new trial chambers.

Here's a short guide to achieving the new advancement in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

Steps to get Minecraft: Trial(s) Edition advancement

1) Find a trial chamber in Minecraft

Players only need to find a trial chamber to get the advancement 1.21 update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Achieving the new Trial(s) Edition advancement is extremely easy yet time-consuming. Although you only need to find a trial chamber, the structure generates rarely and is hard to find.

Trial chambers generate underground in the Overworld, anywhere between Y levels 0 and -40. At least one of them can generate within a 32x32 chunk radius, making it fairly rare.

One way of finding trial chambers is by simply digging down and exploring various caves and underground terrain. Another method is to obtain the new trial chamber explorer map from a journeyman-level cartographer. The map will help you spot a random trial chamber located anywhere in the world you must travel.

2) Step into the trial chamber to get the advancement in Minecraft

The moment you enter a trial chamber, you will get the advancement (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you find a trial chamber, all you have to do is enter the structure to unlock the Trial(s) Edition advancement. It is somewhat of a welcome advancement, after which players can start exploring the chambers.

What do trial chambers comprise?

You will find new breeze mobs, new trial spawners, and vaults (Image via Mojang Studios)

After gaining the advancement, you can explore trial chambers and all the new features on offer. You will first notice brand-new sets of copper and tuff blocks that will be added to the 1.21 update. Next, there will be new trial spawners that will summon various kinds of hostile mobs based on the type of blocks it is surrounded with. The number of hostile mobs depends on the number of players approaching the spawner.

One of the spawners will summon the new breeze mob in Minecraft, a wind-inspired hostile creature that will fly around and shoot wind charges. These mob drop breeze rods have various uses in the update as well.

After defeating trial spawners and finding chests, you will get ample loot, one of which will be the new trial key. This key will help you open vault blocks that will have valuable loot.

As you progress and perform several activities in the trial chambers, you will also start unlocking other new advancements in the 1.21 update attached to the Trial(s) Edition advancement tree.