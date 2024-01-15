When is Breeze releasing in Minecraft? Expected release date explored

Minecraft’s 1.21 update is on the way, and out of the multiple new features and mobs it is set to bring, the Breeze is the most exciting one. It is a completely new hostile entity that will spawn in new structures called Trial Chambers, which will also come with the update. The Breeze will come alongside other major updates, such as crafter block, wolf armor, armadillo, etc.

The excitement of getting a new hostile mob and defeating it is high. Players want to know when this wind demon will make its way to the game, along with the awaited Trial Chambers where it will be found.

When will Breeze mob be added to Minecraft?

Trial Chambers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Breeze is officially set to come to Minecraft with the 1.21 update, which was announced back in October 2023. Given that Mojang Studios will take at least six months to work on the update, polish the content, and then release it, players can expect to battle the mob in June or July 2024.

Do note that this is speculative; it is the most likely window for the update's release. Any developmental delays or issues can prolong the wait. Since the Minecraft 1.21 update is a major one, the developers will take their time before adding it to the game.

Is Breeze a dangerous mob?

The Breeze is a hostile mob (image via Mojang Studios)

The Breeze will be a hostile mob, which means that it will attack players. In terms of mechanics and powers, it is an elemental.

In Minecraft, the Breeze will differ from the Blaze in many aspects. It will attack using wind blasts. Players will be knocked back with each attack, and hitting it back is not going to be an easy task as it can move around very quickly.

It will be found in the Trial Chambers - underground mazes filled with dangerous mobs and valuable loot. The Breeze is going to be a challenging mob to beat. Trying to defeat it alone or without a shield and gear is certainly not recommended.

It may drop some specific loot upon defeat, which may probably be used later on in crafting or enchanting. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but Mojang Studios must have some plans for the mob.

Perhaps the Breeze will drop Breeze Powder or a Breeze Rod that can be used to add wind-powered enhancements to tools and weapons. Perhaps it will give players with the Elytra the ability to fly without using fireworks.

Coming to the Trial Chambers, other than offering mid-game combat challenges and some loot, no other purpose has been announced as of yet. Players are also not aware if there will be any specific loot in these underground structures.