Minecraft reveals seven new advancements for the upcoming 1.21 update

The Minecraft 1.21 update is on its way, and the game is already getting a bunch of new content, including mobs, blocks, areas to explore, and a weapon. Apart from new items, players are also going to get new achievements. This makes sense as the upcoming content adds a lot of activities and challenges as well. Mojang Studios has revealed a total of seven new advancements.

This article goes over all of the advancements and everything you need to know about them about them.

Minecraft has new advancements

Minecraft trial chambers (image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft’s snapshot 24w12a revealed seven new advancements:

Minecraft: Trial(s) Edition Under Lock and Key Blowback Who Needs Rockets Crafters Crafting Crafters Lighten Up Over-Overkill

Here’s how all of the advancements are unlocked:

Minecraft: Trial(s) Edition: This is an advancement that gets unlocked when the player enters the trial chambers for the first time.

Under Lock and Key: This advancement is unlocked when the player opens the vault using the trial key. The vault holds valuable items that can be opened only once. The newly added heavy core block, which is needed to make the mace, can be obtained by opening the vault. The vault can be found in the trial chambers, which can in turn be found using the exploration map.

Blowback: This advancement is unlocked when the player kills the breeze by deflecting the wind charge. The breeze is a new mob that drops the wind charge and the breeze rod, which is required to make the mace.

Who Needs Rockets: This advancement is unlocked when the player uses the wind charge to launch themselves at least eight blocks. The wind charge launches the player above the ground.

Crafters Crafting Crafters: Players need to be near a crafter when the block crafts an item.

Lighten Up: This advancement is unlocked when the player scrapes the copper bulb with an ax to make it brighter. Copper bulbs get dim over time, and players have to remove the layer of oxidation to make it bright again.

Over-Overkill: This advancement is unlocked when the player delivers more than 50 hearts with a single mace blow. The mace is the strongest weapon in the game, and it can deal a lot of damage if the player uses it from a height. It can be used along with the wind charge to launch the player up to deliver a powerful mace blow.

There have been other changes mentioned in the new Minecraft snapshot patch notes as well. For example, the heavy core block can now survive lava, meaning that players will not lose it even if they get dropped in flowing lava.