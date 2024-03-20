Minecraft snapshot 24w12a patch notes: Trial chambers explorer map, added new advancements, and more

Java Edition Minecraft users can now access a new snapshot, offering a glimpse of experimental features planned for this game's highly anticipated 1.21 update. Snapshot version 24w12a introduces an exploration map designed to assist players in locating trial chambers within the game.
In addition to this, the beta version introduces seven new advancements and various alterations to the recently added heavy core block. This article offers the patch notes for the Minecraft snapshot 24w12a update.
Minecraft snapshot 24w12a patch notes: All you need to know
Experimental features
- Trial Chambers now generate slightly more rarely and a bit more spaced out from each other
- Trial Chambers explorer map: Struggle no more to locate a Trial Chamber - level up your nearest Cartographer to Journeyman for the opportunity to trade for an Explorer Map pointing to a nearby Trial Chamber
Heavy core
- Can now be waterlogged
- Survives lava flows
- Most efficient tool is now the pickaxe
- Adjusted destroy time and explosion resistance
Advancements
Added the following advancements:
- Minecraft: Trial(s) Edition - Step foot in a Trial Chamber
- Under Lock & Key - Unlock a Vault using a Trial Key
- [Challenge - 40 exp] Blowback - Kill a Breeze with a deflected Wind Charge
- Who Needs Rockets? - Use a Wind Charge to launch yourself upward at least 8 blocks
- Crafters Crafting Crafters - Be near a Crafter when it crafts a Crafter
- Lighten Up - Scrape a Copper Bulb with an Axe to make it brighter
- Over-Overkill - Deal 50 hearts of damage in a single hit using the Mace
Technical changes
- The Data Pack version is now 36
- The Resource Pack version is now 30
- Particle entity_effect takes color argument when spawned from command
- /particle entity_effect <r> <g> <b> <a>
- 4 float values ranging from 0.0 to 1.0 representing RGBA
Java Edition users can easily access the Minecraft snapshot 24w12a update directly from their game launchers. To do so, you simply need to enable the Snapshots option under the Installations tab. This allows you to install and experience the latest features and changes before they are officially released.