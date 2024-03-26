Best shaders to use with Minecraft Distant Horizons mod

Minecraft fans were astonished by the recent news that the popular Distant Horizons mod, which uses level of detail (LOD) techniques to render faraway scenery without heavily impacting performance, gained shader support. This has resulted in players improving their graphical quality at long distances without worrying about the performance hit from increasing in-game render distance.

Although Distant Horizons has gained shader support, only certain Minecraft shader packs are currently supported. Certain shaders seem to still have trouble rendering the LOD detailing at a distance, as expected, but there are still plenty of great shaders that work well with this mod. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the best shaders for Distant Horizons.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinions.

5 of the best Minecraft shaders for the Distant Horizons mod

1) Reflective Vanilla Shaders

This Minecraft shader adds nice reflections without a major performance impact (Image via Mojang Studios || Rin/Modrinth)

For a vanilla-styled Minecraft shader with a few graphical improvements of its own, Vanilla Reflective Shaders might be worth a look. These shaders keep the core visuals intact and instead add reflections, including those from the sky, screen-space reflections, water transparency and reflection based on the camera angle, and physically based rendering (PBR) support for specular highlights.

Since this shader pack doesn't introduce a ton of post-processing effects, it's relatively light on a player's CPU/GPU and still adds some nice reflective qualities to Minecraft's default textures.

2) BSL Shaders

BSL Shaders remains one of Minecraft's most popular (Image via Mojang Studios || BITSLABLAB)

One of Minecraft's most popular shader packs to this day, BSL Shaders are highly customizable to fit a wide range of player hardware and use volumetric lighting, bloom, ambient occlusion, and real-time shadow rendering to create a pleasant and inviting atmosphere. BSL also has a collection of settings to add interesting effects like cel shading and motion blur.

If players want a more realistic take on in-game visuals when using the Distant Horizons mod, they may want to give BSL Shaders a shot. Some of the vistas created by combining the mod and shader pack can be breathtaking to behold.

3) Potato Shader

These shaders are great for lower-spec hardware setups (Image via Mojang Studios || RRe36/CurseForge)

If fans are worried about losing FPS due to installing shaders, they may want to give Potato Shader a try. This shader pack introduces many of the upsides of its counterparts, including tone mapping, depth of field, motion blur, anti-aliasing, and custom water, but in a way that focuses on providing the lowest possible performance impact.

Potato Shader can run on just about any type of PC hardware for Minecraft. If players are running it well alongside Distant Horizons, they can start to work their way up to more graphically demanding shader packs.

4) Shrimple

Shrimple introduces ray tracing support and colored lighting (Image via Mojang Studios || Null/Modrinth)

Another vanilla-styled Minecraft shader but one with plenty of upside, Shrimple has plenty of graphical improvements to use. This includes waving plant life, sharp/soft shadows, anti-aliasing, cascading shadow mapping, ray tracing for block light and shadows, and dynamic color lighting. The colored lighting is particularly appealing, as it can change when passing through stained glass.

Whatever the case, this shader pack is still vanilla-focused at its core, so players shouldn't expect any crazy visual effects. Shrimple just makes the base game a bit more visually appealing compared to Mojang's standard lighting engine.

5) Rethinking Voxels

Rethinking Voxels is an edited version of Complementary Reimagined shaders (Image via Mojang Studios || Gri573/Modrinth)

Technically an offshoot of the popular Complementary Reimagined shaders, Rethinking Voxels provides gorgeous visuals through a series of improvements, including colored block light, sharp shadow rendering, and path tracing. Each light source block provides a unique light projection, creating a different environmental mood depending on the light blocks used.

As a Complementary Shaders spin-off, Rethinking Voxels does have an accompanying performance impact, so fans with lower-end hardware may want to install it with caution, even with Distant Horizons already installed.