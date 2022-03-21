Top 5 texture packs for Minecraft Ray Tracing

Many texture packs for Minecraft are available on the internet. A ton of these are old, but are regularly updated as the game comes out with new versions. However, many creators regularly design and release new texture packs, often showcasing some of the latest technology within them. Ray Tracing is one such technology.

Texture packs that make use of ray-tracing exhibit clever usage of realistic light technology and block textures. They change or increase the resolution of specific parts of the game by a significant amount, sometimes leaving the game completely unrecognizable.

This article will go over some of the best resource packs that showcase Ray Tracing technology.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 texture packs that bring Ray Tracing to Minecraft

The first three packs on the list are vanilla-based and work on Java Edition. The final two texture packs are for MCPE and Bedrock Edition.

5) Kelly's RTX (Creator: KellyTheDerg)

The Kelly's RTX pack (Image via mcpedl.com/KellyTheDerg)

Kelly's RTX is a popular vanilla-based Ray tracing texture pack for the game. The pack's extensive popularity is due to the fact that it is extremely welcoming towards almost all block textures and effects like reflections and shadows.

This texture pack is recommended for players who want to see vanilla blocks and resources at the highest of textures in true Ray Tracing mode.

Download the texture pack here.

4) Truly Vanilla RTX (Creator: CubeIR)

The second vanilla-based texture pack on the list comes with more of the same: high resolution, insane lighting, reflections and shadows.

However, one feature that is unique to this texture pack is the fact that the styling and accent work on the textures of each block is extremely detailed, and is noticeably different from what vanilla textures look like. Ores inside ore blocks like lapis lazuli and emeralds tend to glitter like jewels, and the wooden planks are exceptionally detailed and polished.

Download the texture pack here.

3) Defined PBR (Creator: MADLAD)

The Defined PBR texture pack (Image via mcpedl.com/MADLAD3718)

This Minecraft RTX texture pack is similar to the "Kelly's RTX" pack. It uses high resolution textures and assets to make its blocks appear as realistic as possible.

This texture pack can be defined as a remastered version of the classic PBR texture pack, including tons of bug fixes and upgrades. Additional features include a massive performance boost, glowing ores, old ore designs, the luminosity setting, cinematic fog, glowing terracotta, borderless glass and more.

Download the texture pack here.

2) Kingdom of Wallace RTX V3 (Creator: KellyTheDerg)

The Kingdom of Wallace RTX V3 Minecraft PE texture pack is testament to what can be achieved on a platform like mobile. The pack brings features like "depth" and realistic lighting and shadows to the game.

Fully optimized to bring a lag-free experience to the player, this pack comes in a ton of variants, including a x64 resolution version as well.

Download the texture pack here.

1) Realsource RTX Pack (Creator: KellyTheDerg)

Realsource RTX Pack is a texture pack for Minecraft Bedrock and Pocket Edition. It is available in two resolutions: "HD" and "ULTRA HD". It ihas lighting effects, 3D surface structure, and reflections, combining a ton of additional features with Ray Tracing technology.

With features like "mirror block" and "glowing ores", this pack proves to be one of the most realistic texture packs for the game.

Download the texture pack here.

Since Minecraft's full release back in 2010, the game’s community has been busy developing mods, resource packs, texture packs, shaders, and other tools to tweak the game’s entities and resources, and overall, help make the game better.

While resource packs introduce new entity behavioral patterns along with new item textures to the game, texture packs just tweak entity textures.

