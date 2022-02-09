5 best Minecraft texture packs for building (2022)

Minecraft texture packs allow players to customize the look of their game based on their tastes and desires. There are thousands of texture packs that are freely available for use, each with a unique look that makes the game appear and feel different in some way.

One of the most popular types of texture packs are those which are specialized for building. These texture packs can breathe new life into builds. As such, finding the right one to suit a specific build is very important.

Those in search of the perfect texture pack to use for their private builds or while playing Minecraft creative servers are in luck. This list highlights five of the absolute best texture packs for building in the game.

Top 5 texture packs to use while building in Minecraft

5) Faithful x64

Download Here

Faithful x64 is arguably the most popular Minecraft texture pack of all time. As the name may suggest, the pack focuses on staying "faithful" to the vanilla art style of the game while improving the block texture qualities.

All in all, it's hard to go wrong with the Faithful x64 texture pack. If a build looks good with the default resource pack, it's guaranteed to look better with Faithful x64 applied.

4) BetterVanillaBuilding

Download Here

While not as popular as the Faithful x64 texture pack, BetterVanillaBuilding is a great choice for players who are looking to level up the vanilla feeling of Minecraft.

What specifically makes BetterVanilllaBuilding great is the fact that it uses Optifine textures in a way that many packs don't. This opens up a world of possibilities, with new biome-based textures applied to blocks, mobs, and much more.

3) City Tweaks

City Tweaks texture pack (Image via PMC)

Download Here

For fans of Minecraft city servers, this building resource pack is nothing short of epic. It was specifically designed to help players build cities that feel realistic and alive.

While this texture pack won't be good for all styles of builds, any city build would benefit from having it applied. The blocks were carefully colored and designed to blend together in order to create building effects that mimic real life.

2) Crisp Revival

Crisp Revival Pack (Image via PMC)

Download Here

Those who like medieval-themed builds should give this texture pack a try. Titled Crisp Revival, this pack sets out to create a rustic feel that aims to rekindle a sense of adventure in players.

This texture pack is particularly great for use inside medieval castles, kingdoms, and other old-fashioned buildings. Using this pack, players can build epic medieval kingdoms on one of the many popular Minecraft Kingdom servers.

1) Misa's Realistic Resource Pack

Download Here

Misa's Realistic Resource Pack describes itself as one of the first modern high-resolution texture packs ever created for Minecraft. The original pack was made all the way back in 2014 but is still updated to this day. It even supports the latest 1.18 update.

While great for use in many different settings, this texture pack particularly shines when building. The realistic nature of the pack makes any newly built structure feel and look alive.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh