5 best Minecraft Java Edition kingdom servers

Minecraft kingdom servers typically consist of a medieval and perhaps magical setting in which players often roleplay within a large fantasy kingdom map of some sort.

Within the best Minecraft kingdom servers, players are able to either join a kingdom or create their own by claiming a plot of land and developing their vision of a perfect monarchy for themselves.

All of the Minecraft kingdom servers listed here are online for players to join 24/7, feature minimal lag or latency issues, and have helpful staff to assist players with any potential issues.

Note: The servers listed below are in no particular order of quality; they are all brilliant in their own way.

Top 5 kingdom servers for Minecraft Java Edition

#5 - Mox MC - IP: MOXMC.NET

Mox MC is a popular Minecraft network with a great kingdom roleplay server

Mox MC is a brilliant and very popular Minecraft server network, boasting thousands of concurrent players with a myriad of different game modes such as prison, factions, skyblock, parkour, and as of recently: kingdoms.

In the recently released kingdom part of the network, players can build, develop, and maintain their own extensive kingdom from the ground.

Mox MC also allows players to develop, level up, and manage their own army of soldiers, knights, and mages in order to keep the kingdom safe at all times from other players with foul intentions.

#4 - Fallen Kingdom - IP: play.fallenkingdom.co

Fallen Kingdom is heavily endorsed by popular YouTuber CaptainSparklez

Fallen Kingdom is a Minecraft kingdom-based server that has enjoyed heavy promotion from a popular, long-time Minecraft YouTuber known as CaptainSparklez.

In terms of gameplay on the Fallen Kingdom server, players can accumulate resources in order to level up, defend, and maintain their kingdom and personal castle. They can also siege other castles after spending enough time and resources training their kingdom's army to do so.

Fallen Kingdom also utilizes a completely custom texture pack in order to add new item textures to the default Minecraft game, allowing for a much more immersive experience.

#3 - Vardenfall - IP: rp.vardenfall.com

Vardenfall is a new Minecraft server, only being established in 2021. However, players shouldn't let this fact deter them. Vardenfall is serious about offering a top-quality experience, despite being the new kid on the block.

More specifically, the server offers players a fantasy medieval-themed survival server experience. Here, players can create and customize their very own character and then join an existing kingdom or create their own.

The server also boasts extra features such as quests, magic, races, nations, brewery, mcmmo, and much more.

#2 - World of Crunch - IP: play.worldofcrunch.co.uk:25611

World of Crunch is a survival towny server set inside a medieval empire

World of Crunch is a kingdom server that uses the popular towny game mode to allow players to develop and build their own kingdoms. Players familiar with other towny-based Minecraft servers will be accustomed to many of the core mechanics here.

The server is centered around its in-game economy, and players are heavily encouraged to trade with other kingdoms. They can also set up shops within their kingdom, and there are a variety of lootable dungeons that can be explored in order to amass riches.

#1 - Thronecraft - IP: play.thronecraft-rp.com

Thronecraft has been online for almost six years and is a unique server that players need to complete a full application in order to play. This is to ensure that only experienced Minecrafters are assimilated into the community due to the deep lore and roleplay elements present.

In terms of gameplay, Thronecraft allows players to pick special classes and abilities, each providing specific advantages and disadvantages, respectively. There are a total of four main kingdoms that players can join, each controlled by different races.

Every kingdom on the server is unique in terms of its climate, build style, and inhabitation. It is the player's job to build and further develop their loyally chosen kingdom for themselves in order to ensure its future expansion and prosperity.

