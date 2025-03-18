This fan-made Minecraft block color palette is a must-see for builders

Minecraft is not just a game of fighting mobs, making bases, or exploring the different biomes but it works as a creative canvas that lets players make almost anything. From beautiful paintings using different blocks to complicated computers with redstone, talented builders have made some of the game's most outlandish and unbelievable structures.

Ad

Redditor Zealousideal-Maize49 made an interesting post on r/Minecraft, showing a color palette made using all the game's different blocks. The structure resembles a color wheel with blocks of similar color placed nearby. The user mentioned this is an update to an old structure as 1.21 added new blocks.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, memeaste asked whether this was made completely manually or with the help of any third-party software. The original poster (OP) replied by saying the entire structure was made manually.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Zealousideal-Maize49 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Zealousideal-Maize49 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

gemRoseWhisper said game is like an art exhibit and the palette is amazing. They added that seeing it makes them want to build something using every color available in the blocky world.

HappyMatt2345 said that when players want new blocks, they rarely consider the color to be a deciding factor. Mojang Studios should add new blocks that also fill the gaps due to unavailable colors as it lets players make structures with new patterns and colors. OP replied by agreeing with the statement.

Ad

Redditors react to the post (Image via Reddit)

Plenty-Reception-320 said that seeing this is very satisfying. Diamante_90 said it looks so beautiful that they are going to keep it as their desktop wallpaper. Hivvery thanked OP for the very useful post. They never realized how many brown/tan and grayscale blocks there were to build with.

Ad

Minecraft as a creative canvas

Minecraft could be a great medium for art (Image via Reddit/u/NoahsArt24 || Mojang Studios)

The different textures and colors of the blocks in Minecraft gives players the option to create artworks. These blocks can work as individual pixels that look like a painting when viewed from a distance. Players have created stunning artwork using different items from the game.

Ad

Not only that, but sometimes 3D structures start looking so detailed and beautiful that they resemble paintings. Recently, a player shared some images showing a massive house they built on top of a mountain. Since the images were taken with shaders, the soft lighting and colors made the images look like paintings from the Renaissance era.

Other players have used items such as maps and redstone to make artworks. All these examples show how the game has gone beyond just walking around and fighting mobs and evolved into something complex.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!