"That first image looks like a Renaissance painting": Minecraft player's impressive survival house build leaves community impressed

When it comes to beautiful builds in Minecraft, the list is quite long. Players have come up with creative ways of making beautiful castles, buildings, and other bases In different biomes. Since there is virtually no limit to how large a structure can get in the game, the sky is literally the limit.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/MineMxts made a post sharing some images on the Minecraftbuilds subreddit, where other players show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures featured a beautiful wooden mansion on the top of a hill. The caption stated that the user made it on a Survival server, making the entire build even more impressive. The structure even featured a glass dome on the side of the house.

Reacting to the post, u/UpsetEel72 said:

"that first image looks like a Renaissance painting"

Since the entire build uses a warm tone, it does look like a classic painting, especially with the dramatic sunlight. Another player, u/Pistachio_Red, replied to the comment by saying that it is hard to believe the first image is not a painting. u/mother_love asked the original poster to show the interiors now.

u/Subject_Shallot2677 jokingly said that they are sorry for even trying to build a house as nothing could compare to this base. Another player, u/AdOk9263 added that a few walls of chest next to a village is how a base should be built.

u/Loud-Campaign-3102 said that this build made them want to start playing the game again, even though it would be for just three weeks. u/chriseldonhelm said that even they would be doing the same.

u/LukeIsPalpatine jokingly said that the player lives in a location from the Dark Soul series. The Fromsoftware title is known for its gothic castles, very similar to the one featured in the post. u/Lett_Spaghett said that the original poster is not surviving but thriving with such a great build. The user asked if they could see the interior and the glass dome as well.

Beautiful and massive castles made in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a game that is known for allowing players to express their creativity, be it interesting mods that add new gameplay mechanics or epic-level builds. Talented builders have made large gothic castles in Minecraft with extreme details that took years to be completed. The amount of effort that goes into such builds is beyond impressive.

Not only scale, but there have also been complicated redstone builds such as automatic farms, doors, etc. Using the simple mechanic of on/off signals, players have made powerful computers with incredible processing power.

