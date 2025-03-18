How to survive and defeat a raid in Minecraft

A raid in Minecraft is an event that takes place near a natural or manually made village. This event is essentially a battle between the village and loads of Illagers that try to infiltrate and kill all the villagers. You are the reason for a raid in a village since only the player can start a raid by drinking an ominous bottle and entering a village.

You play an important part in that raid since you are the only one who can save the village from a raid since naturally spawning iron golems will not be enough. Hence, here are a few tips to survive and defeat a village raid in Minecraft.

Ways to survive and defeat a village raid in Minecraft

Quickly listen to Illager horns for their location

Notice where the Illagers are coming from through their horn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A few minutes after a village raid begins, you will hear a horn blowing in the distance. This is the Illager horn that indicates the direction of the Illager's attack. As a protector of the village, you should always notice the Illager horns and head in that direction immediately.

If you listen to the horn and quickly meet them in battle, they will not have enough time to enter the village itself. This way, you will keep their focus on you rather than them heading into the village and killing all the villagers.

Ring the village bell to find out the remaining Illagers

Ringing the bell will place a glowing effect on the Illagers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There will be times when only one or two Illagers will be left to kill in a particular wave. If the village is large or has irregular terrain, it can be quite tricky to find remaining Illagers. In this case, you can quickly find the village bell and ring it once.

Bell in Minecraft has a special ability to put a glowing effect on any Illager mob, including a witch. The glowing effect is basically an outline that appears around the Illagers.

This is a great way to find remaining Illagers and kill them to trigger the next wave.

Focus on Illagers entering village houses

Kill the Illagers entering village houses first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Some Illagers, like vindicators and witches, will try to head into village houses and start killing every villager who is hiding. This should be completely avoided since you will be defeated if all the villagers are dead.

Hence, you should always focus on killing Illagers who are trying to enter village houses.

You can start by focusing on killing vindicators as quickly as possible, as they can run pretty fast and enter village houses in an instant.

Use village buildings and surrounding terrain to your advantage

Use village structures and terrain to have an advantage in the raid (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Different villages will have different buildings and terrains generated around them. You can cleverly use the structure and the terrain to your advantage and have the upper hand in the fight. If you want to defeat a ravager, you can tower up and keep shooting arrows from a powerful bow. You can also shoot vindicators down since their axe attacks can be lethal.

You can also use ravines and mountains to your advantage, use a cleric's tower as an archery tower, and much more.

Create multiple iron golems for help

Iron Golems can be created to be your allies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Every village will spawn at least one iron golem. These are great mobs that can fight against Illagers during a raid. Since you can create an iron golem yourself, you can make an army out of them. This can be quite easy if you have an iron farm and a few pumpkin blocks.

Iron golems can be extremely useful in raids since they can target and easily kill smaller Illagers while you can focus on tougher ones.

