Minecraft player builds giant Japanese castle as their starter base

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Mar 18, 2025 08:01 GMT
Minecraft japanese castle build
The Japanese castle build in the game

Building bases in Minecraft is one of the most popular in-game activities because players can do it with almost any block they have. While most of the starter bases have common blocks such as wood, cobblestone, dirt, and some glass, complicated builds can have hundreds of blocks to add detail and definition to the build.

A Minecraft player who goes by u/janko1423 shared a couple of images on the game's subreddit showing a massive castle made in the Japanese architectural style. The build looks like something from the Ghost of Tsushima franchise. The user asked the community whether this base would still be considered a starter base.

Is this still considered a starter base? byu/janko1423 inMinecraft
Reacting to the build, u/Serious_Book_6224 asked a series of questions like if it is the original poster’s first base and how many days did the entire build take. Only then they can answer the question posed in the caption. The original poster replied to the comment saying that it is indeed their first base, and it took them 800 days to complete it.

Comment byu/janko1423 from discussion inMinecraft
Comment byu/janko1423 from discussion inMinecraft
u/FlyByPC said that it's not a starter base but a mountain fortress, and the original poster might consider it as a starter base, but it has been upgraded to top tier. The user added that their starter base is still an organized space even after more than a decade.

Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the build (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/Cornfusionn, jokingly pointed out that most of the starter bases are just a hole that’s two blocks deep, and are used to just spending the night with the basic amenities. They also asked the original poster how far their imagination went. u/reddiitlike5times said that this is the average starter base in Hermitcraft servers.

Impressively large bases and builds in Minecraft

The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68/Mojang Studios)
The Gothic castle in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Disastrous_Client_68/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have shown extreme dedication and patience when it comes to building structures in the blocky world. In Creative mode, there is no limitation as all the blocks are available. This makes the building process even more fun. Some even use mods and third-party software like WorldEdit to take their projects to the next level.

However, some players choose to take the difficult route and build massive structures, such as gothic castles, replicas of real buildings, such as the Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty, or even make fictional cities and countries in Survival or Hardcore mode.

Considering that once the player dies in Hardcore mode, they lose their world, it takes the risk and challenge to another level. With the addition of more blocks like the resin block, Mojang Studios is giving these talented builders more options to choose from and create even more detailed builds.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
