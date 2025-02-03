Minecraft player showcases ant farm-inspired starter base

The world of Minecraft becomes dangerous when the sun sets. Hostile mobs like zombies, skeletons, and even the enderman start prowling around, trying to kill players. This is why making a secure base is important. However, houses in the game also allow players to leverage their creativity and make something truly astonishing.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/JessicaTheEm shared an image on the game's subreddit showing an ant farm-inspired starter base. As the builder noted, this was a starter base, meaning that it had all the elements of a base without any complications. The picture showed a cross-sectional view of the house with a bed, a furnace, a crafting table, and a chest.

Trending

Reacting to the post and commenting on the design of the base, user u/TwistingSpace joked that all it needs is a gorilla on the top. This was a reference to the classic game Donkey Kong, which has a very similar level design. Another user named u/whispyCrimson109 added that some barrels would be nice as well.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/JessicaTheEm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/JessicaTheEm from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

User u/Kremowka_Gaming said that this looks like a great Terraria house. For those who are not aware, Terraria is a game very similar to Minecraft. However, instead of a 3D space, it has a 2D side-scroller gameplay.

User u/Cheri_T-T said that it is a fun idea for a base as it looks cute. Another user named u/Dry-Smoke6528 replied to their comment saying they love this base design so much that they might make it on a larger scale for a bunch of farms.

Redditors talk about the ant-farm base design, and its similarity with Terrarium (Image via Reddit/JessicaTheEm/Mojang Studios)

User u/TheRindou said that this base could be called a “Terrarium,” another reference to the game with the same name, while a different user, u/Scooter_92MC mentioned that they would love to make something like this for the villagers.

User u/I_kove_crackers suggested placing the furnace and the crafting table on the wall so that the player can walk in front of them. They also asked to use the chest as one of the stairs so that it can be opened as well.

Players also give suggestions to make the base look better (Image via Reddit/JessicaTheEm/Mojang Studios)

The original poster replied to the comment saying that it might make it look less like a terrarium. Another user named u/ASinTobasi000 added that on the contrary, placing the blocks inside the wall would make it look more like one.

The creative bases players make in Minecraft

The beach-side villa build in Minecraft has a lot of details (Image via Mojang Studios, Reddit/Wok_Creative)

Minecraft is a game that allows players to explore and build in a world that is virtually limitless. One would have to walk for years to reach the border of the blocky world. Of the many things that can be done in the game, making unique bases is one of the most preferred activities. From underwater hideouts to treetop villages, the possibilities of making houses are endless.

Players build different types of bases depending on their environment or biomes. Some prefer ocean bases, which are constructed underwater using glass, sea lanterns, and conduits.

Others choose mountain bases, carving into cliff sides to create hidden shelters. These areas allow different terrains that can be used in creative ways. In deserts, players use sandstone and terracotta to design bases that fit the dry space, and the addition of greenery can make the house look even better.

The developers are adding new items to the game that can be used to make the bases even more distinct. For example, the latest update drop will bring firefly bushes that have the glowing particle effect. Players can take this bush and place it in their base to add a magical element.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!