Minecraft player shares beautiful beach-side villa build

Many Minecraft players have impressed with their brilliant builds, which include massive cities, highway networks, and even working computers. However, the best use of their talent is building structures that complement different biomes of the blocky world. Now, it appears a gamer has created something very similar.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Wok_Creative shared some images on the Minecraft subreddit, where talented builders show off their builds. Five pictures show different angles of the house and surrounding regions. The details of the build are nothing short of impressive, and the best part is that this villa was built on a beach.

Trending

The original poster asked others how they liked this idea for the beach-side villa. Reacting to the build, user u/Then-Award-8294 appreciated the build and said it gives them Queen of the Damned vibes.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Another user named u/Volkyri13190 said this is the coziest house they have ever seen in Minecraft in over 10 years.

Comment byu/Wok_Creative from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/Wok_Creative from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

User u/AmbersLeo joked about not being able to even build a tiny hut, pointing out they are not even qualified to comment on this massive villa build’s design. Meanwhile, u/FacelessDorito complimented the build.

Redditors react to the beach-sde villa build (Image via Mojang Studios, Reddit/Wok_Creative)

Another user named u/MisinformedComputer also complimented the house, stating that it looks amazing. Meanwhile, u/Sandy_Canadian appreciated the garden. The addition of the garden does make the villa look good, given that the sand can make things look too yellow.

The build reminded players of other games (Image via Mojang Studios, Reddit/Wok_Creative)

User u/Standard_Sorbet_8999 said the build looks like something from the Pixel Gun 3D game. Another user, u/Kindly-Goose-2480, said the villa is an S-tier build, the highest tier anything can get.

User u/OzoneTacoLegend said they were more impressed by the garden than the villa.

Minecraft builds on different biomes

The cozy cottage in the End dimension in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios, Reddit/bunniestream)

Many Minecraft players have used the game to showcase their creative skills. They require plenty of patience to build certain massive structures. These builds become even better when they are themed according to the biome they are in.

For example, players often build treehouses using wood and vines in the jungle biome. They create homes high in the trees to stay safe from hostile mobs that can be challenging to defeat in the thick of the woods. Some also design jungle temples with mossy cobblestone and hidden rooms to resemble ancient ruins.

Ocean biomes inspire underwater bases made of glass, prismarine, and sea lanterns, giving players a clear view of the underwater world. These structures have a very unique feel to them. Others prefer floating islands or ships to create homes above the water.

Desert biomes, with their dry and dead landscape, require a player's ingenuity to make something notable. As seen in this build, using some greenery can help a structure stand out. Some players construct desert pyramids with hidden rooms, inspired by ancient Egyptian structures.

In taiga biomes, the abundance of spruce trees and snowy weather makes log cabins a popular choice. These wooden homes often include fireplaces, giving a warm and rustic feel. Some even design small villages with wooden fences and lanterns to improve the atmosphere.

Aside from the overworld, the nether and end biomes also have some unique building opportunities. The nether’s red and black blocks are perfect for creating fortresses that look straight out of hell, while the End biome’s floating islands can be used to create out-of-the-world structures or cute pink houses that look unique.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!