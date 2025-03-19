Minecraft player finds a bugged treasure chest map

There are several items for players to find in Minecraft, ranging from woodland mansions inhabited by dangerous pillagers to ruined nether portals with chests filled with gold and other great loot. While explorers have come across all these rare places and items in the game, the bugs and errors can lead to some bizarre finds worth sharing with everyone else.

A Minecraft player who goes by u/RoughDraftRs shared an image on the game's subreddit revealing a buried treasure find along with the map that pinpoints its location. The problem was that the cross, which tells players where to look for the chest, was off by a lot. This makes a lot of difference as it might lead to the player digging in the wrong areas.

Reacting to the post, u/bingbong12494362847 said that this is why they use the chunk coordinates usually. The user added that all that must be done is go into the same chunk as the mark on the map and go to the coordinates 9, x, 9 and the chest can be found.

The original poster replied to the comment saying that they found the treasure chest using the same method and wished they had done it earlier as it would have saved them a lot of time.

It seems that not everyone was aware of the buried chest in Minecraft. u/Tall_Bodybuilder_448 asked what this item was and u/Morg1603 replied saying that it is a buried chest that can be found using treasure maps.

Redditors react to the Minecraft bug (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/CreateModder_James suggested that there might be two treasure chests in the same area but in different chunks. This is something that happens from time to time and is not unheard of. The original poster replied saying that it is exactly what happened. Sometimes due to world generation bugs, two buried chests might spawn on the edge of two chunks.

Bugs in Minecraft world generation

The end portal bug made it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Many players have come across different bugs and errors in the world generation algorithm of the blocky world. Recently, a player shared a post showing how two desert temples spawn next to each other in the middle of an ocean. Others have shared images featuring a desert temple and a jungle temple right next to each other.

Most of these bugs are harmless and mostly amusing. However, sometimes, these bugs can get serious and affect the gameplay experience. For example, recently a player found a ruined nether portal near an end portal. This bug broke the end portal, which made the entire effort of finding it useless.

