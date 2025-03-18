How to make and use obsidian in Minecraft

Obsidian is one of the most popular and strongest blocks in Minecraft, especially if you want to progress ahead in the game and complete its underlying quest line. Even though the game has been out for so many years, some players may still be unfamiliar with it. Hence, here is a short guide on how to get and use obsidian in Minecraft.

Ways to make and use obsidian in Minecraft

Making or finding naturally generating obsidian

You can make obsidian by flowing water over a lava pool (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

First, you will have to find obsidian or make obsidian naturally in a Minecraft world. This can be done by simply flowing water over a lava pool. To find lava pools, mine your way into deeper caves.

Once you find a lava pool, take a water bucket and flow the water on top of the lake as shown in the picture above. Make sure that you do not place water directly on lava.

Apart from manually creating obsidian, you might also find naturally generated obsidian formations. Sometimes, water spawns near lava pools and flows over them during world generation, turning the lava into obsidian.

Obsidian blocks can be mined only by a diamond or netherite pickaxe. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When it comes to obtaining the obsidian blocks from a location, the only way to mine them is by a diamond or netherite pickaxe. Furthermore, it can take a long time to mine one obsidian block if you do not have any efficiency enchantment on the pickaxe.

Obtaining obsidian in Minecraft from other means

Obsidian can also be obtained from chest loot and piglin bartering. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Apart from finding or making obsidian naturally with lava and water, they can also be found elsewhere. One of the most common areas where obsidian is found is the ruined portal. You can find obsidian blocks placed as a nether portal in the structure and also as loot in the chest near it.

Apart from that, piglins also have a chance of giving obsidian blocks to you if you barter gold ingots with them in the Nether.

Uses of obsidian

The primary use of obsidian blocks is to create a Nether portal. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

After you obtain obsidian blocks, their primary purpose is to create a Nether portal. When obsidian blocks are placed in a 3x4 configuration vertically, they create a portal-like structure and become active when flint and steel are used. You can enter the Nether through this portal, which is a hellish realm filled with lots of useful resources.

Obsidian can be used to make various blocks as well. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Apart from being used in a Nether portal, obsidian can also be used to craft three blocks: a beacon, an enchanting table, and an ender chest. For a beacon, you will need five glass blocks, one nether star, and three obsidian blocks.

For an enchanting table, you will need four obsidian blocks, two diamonds, and one book. Lastly, for an ender chest, you will need eight obsidian blocks and one eye of ender.

