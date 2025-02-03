Why the Minecraft enchanting table needs changes

In Minecraft, players can enchant tools, weapons, and armor. These enchantments are powerups that add special effects to your gear. There are two ways to enchant in the game: from an enchanting table, or an anvil using enchanted books. Usually, new players use an enchanting table first before trying out an anvil.

However, certain issues with the enchanting table make it a less viable option than getting enchanted books and enchanting them manually on an anvil. Hence, Mojang Studios should consider making changes to the enchanting table to improve it.

Reasons why Minecraft needs to update the enchanting table

Enchanting table's randomness and specificity

Enchanting tables give completely random enchantments for that specific gear (Image via Mojang Studios)

When placing gear on the enchanting table, it offers completely random enchantments for that particular item. The table offers three different tiers of enchanting levels based on the number of bookshelves around the table, the player's XP level, and the amount of lapis lazuli placed on it. These factors determine the number of enchantments and their levels.

However, because of the randomness, players usually have no idea which enchantment they will receive for that particular item. Furthermore, they do not have any choice but to re-roll for the enchantment of that specific item.

For example, if players do not like the enchantments offered for their diamond pickaxe, they will need to make an entirely different one and place that to get new enchantments from the table. They can either craft a new one or simply accept whatever the enchanting table offers.

Another issue is that players never know which additional enchantment they will be getting on their gear. Higher levels of enchantments offered by the table often apply extra enchantments. However, if they are not needed by the player, it becomes difficult for players to re-enchant the item since it gets heavier with all the powerups.

Experienced players usually skip enchanting tables for librarian villagers

Players can use librarian villagers to specifically get the enchantments they want (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from enchanting tables, players can also enchant their gear using enchanted books on anvils. While enchanted books can be obtained by several structures and other methods, the best way to get them is from a librarian. Librarians offer all kinds of enchantments, including rare ones.

The reason why librarians are a much better dealer of enchantments than the enchanting table is that their enchantment trade can be shuffled as many times as players want. They simply need to break the librarian's lectern block and place it again to shuffle the villager's trade.

With the help of this mechanic, players have created entire trading halls filled with librarians selling particular enchantments for emeralds.

Hence, if an experienced player starts a new world, they will directly skip the enchanting table and start employing librarians for each enchantment they specifically want to survive in Minecraft.

