How to use freecam mod for Minecraft

The freecam mod for Minecraft is a unique mod that adds a freecam in your world, allowing you to scout areas nearby and remain aware of your surroundings. It is based on the spectator mode in the game but can be enabled without changing your game mode. While some servers might consider this mod a cheat, it's a great way to explore areas around you or take good pictures.

Here's all you must know about the freecam mod for Minecraft.

How to install the freecam mod for Minecraft

Use the official curseforge launcher to download and install the freecam mod for Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@hashalite)

The freecam mod for Minecraft can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge, Fabric, or Neoforge. For this guide, we have used the Curseforge mod loader with Fabric.

Here's how you can download and install the freecam mod for Minecraft:

Head to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once downloaded, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Now, head to the top bar and search for the freecam mod for Minecraft by hashalite. You can also click on this link to go to the mod page directly. If you want to install the Gravestone mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Fabric/Forge/Neoforge installed or are new to installing mods, it is recommended to use the Curseforge mod loader for a seamless installation. For installation using the mod loader, hit the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the Curseforge app. Once the app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the freecam mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you deploy it on a fresh instance. This avoids any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and prevents unwanted world corruption. Next, name your instance and click the Create button to proceed. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the modpack's page. Wait for the files to get downloaded and installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the mod successfully installed.

Additionally, if you are using this mod in conjunction with mod packs and data packs, it is recommended to check the compatibility. Since some visual mods, like the bodycam mod, use custom camera mechanics, make sure this does not crash your world.

Features of the freecam mod for Minecraft

The freecam mod for Minecraft lets you explore and scout through blocks and structures around you (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Henkelmax)

The Minecraft freecam mod allows you to control your camera separately from your player, allowing you to fly around and travel through blocks within your render distance. It essentially grants you the powers of spectator mode without having to change your game mode using commands.

The freecam mod for Minecraft is a great tool to scout your area for structures, and ore deposits, or look for ancient cities and end portals below the ground. Additionally, you can pass through mountains or go inside caves to have an idea of what kind and type of hostile mobs await you.

You can enable the freecam mode using F4 and bind other essential values such as flight mode and speed from the settings menu. The mod also has a unique reset tripod feature that allows you to reset the camera in case of any glitches or unexpected issues.

Additionally, the freecam mod for Minecraft has an intricate configuration option that lets you select custom key binds for various actions and areas such as interaction options, collision options, and visual changes. It can be used on both single-player and multiplayer worlds, giving you and your teammates the ability to use these features seamlessly.

However, it is important to mention that the freecam mod for Minecraft might be considered a cheat in certain servers and you might be banned, even if it is installed client-side. Certain servers can detect the existence of the installed mod and instantly ban you. It is recommended that you check all rules and regulations before joining public matches with the add-on enabled.

