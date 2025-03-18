4 best tips for taking better screenshots in Minecraft

In Minecraft, you can take a screenshot of the world. This can be done by pressing the F2 button on the keyboard or simply hitting the pause menu and clicking the camera button in Bedrock Edition. After taking a screenshot, you can find it in the game's root folder on the device.

Ad

While you can simply take a screenshot of the scene in front of you as it is, you can improve its appearance by using certain techniques.

A few of them are listed below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 4 great tips to improve your screenshots in Minecraft

1) Use the tick command to freeze time

Ad

Trending

You can freeze or alter time using the tick command to click unique screenshots. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

There might be times when you would want to click a screenshot of an extremely fast moment that only appears on the screen for a split-second. This can be quite tricky to do since you might not be able to press F2 at the right moment. This is where the tick command will come in handy.

Ad

This command can enable you to freeze or alter time in Minecraft. If you allow commands in your world and type '/tick freeze', the entire world will stop, including the fluid flow, mobs, and other entities, like flying arrows.

After halting time, you can create a unique shot and take the screenshot without worrying about timing it perfectly.

2) Alter FOV to use as a zoom effect

Alter FOV to use it as a zoom feature. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

FOV is a feature that allows players to alter the degree of the world they can see on their screen. Though this feature is generally used to find the best immersive feeling, it can also be used to click great screenshots.

Ad

While taking screenshots, the FOV can be used as a zoom feature. If players want to click a picture of a distant object or flatten the image without any distortion at the edges, they can reduce the FOV to zoom in.

On the other hand, if there is a lack of adequate space in an area they want to click, an increased FOV can capture more objects in a single frame.

Ad

3) Use shaders if possible

Shaders will look massively better than vanilla graphics. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Shaders are graphical features that you can apply in Minecraft, which will drastically improve the sandbox title's lighting, shadows, reflections, and more. It even changes the texture of the sun, moon, clouds, water, and lava, making it more realistic.

Ad

The difference made by shaders to the game's look and feel is obvious in the picture above. Hence, if you are willing to take a screenshot, it is highly recommended to turn on shaders.

4) Always toggle off the HUD

Turn off HUD for cleaner screenshots. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When playing Minecraft, you will have lots of information on your HUD. In the vanilla version of the game, you can have the hot bar, health bar, XP bar, chat box, and more. If you add third-party features, your HUD will contain a lot more information for each mod or resource pack. If you take a screenshot without toggling the HUD off, it can look cluttered.

Ad

Hence, you must always press F1 on your keyboard to remove the entire HUD before taking a screenshot. Of course, this does not apply if you want to specifically take a screenshot of the information shown in the HUD itself.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!