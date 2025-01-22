How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.28 Beta and Preview

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.60.28 Beta and Preview will address the issue where players float above beds while sleeping. It will also fix a bug that displays incorrect text on the bed screen (MCPE-189823). Preview is a separate app available on Xbox, PlayStation, Windows, and iOS. Beta is the mobile version of the preview.

There is a way for players to test the game's upcoming features before they are officially released. You must own Minecraft on the platform or have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass subscription before you can access Preview. However, it is not available for players who own only a disc version of the game.

Installation guide for Minecraft Preview and Beta

Here’s how to install Minecraft Bedrock Preview or Beta on different platforms:

PlayStation 4 and 5

It's quite easy to install the Preview or Beta of the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Open the game on your PlayStation. Go to Settings and scroll to "Preview" at the bottom of the sidebar. Select "Get PlayStation 4 Preview" or "Get PlayStation 5 Preview", depending on your console. Click "Download" to install the Preview version.

Windows 10 and up

Windows was the first home for the classic game (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can install Preview on a PC in two ways:

Using the game's launcher:

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select Bedrock Edition. Use the dropdown menu labeled "Latest release" and select "Latest preview". Click "Install".

Using Xbox app:

Open the Xbox app. Search for "Preview for Windows". Click "Install".

Xbox

Open the Store or Game Pass library on your console. Search for "Preview". Select "Install" to download the Preview version.

Mobile devices

Mobile gaming is the biggest market currently (Image via Mojang Studios)

Android

Open the Google Play Store. Search for the game. Scroll down and find the option to enroll in the Beta. Enroll to replace your current app with the Beta version. To leave the Beta, revisit the Google Play Store page and un-enroll.

Note: Back up your Bedrock Android worlds to prevent data loss. Preview builds are often unstable and may differ from the final version.

iOS

Go to the TestFlight sign-up page. If spots are available, enroll in the Preview program. If the program is full, check again around the 1st of each month when spots may reopen. Update and play the new version at least once a month to maintain access.

How to give your feedback

You can give your feedback about the Preview and Beta to influence the development (Image via Mojang Studios)

You can share your feedback and report on any bugs that you find in the Beta and Preview to help improve the game. For this, visit feedback.minecraft.net on the official website or report any issues at bugs.mojang.com.

Engaging with these versions allows you to experience new features early and plays a crucial role in refining the game for all players.

