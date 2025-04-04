Minecraft fan makes a data pack that adds happy ghast to version 1.21.5

Minecraft fans are getting ready for some fabulous additions coming later this year. During the official Live event, Mojang announced that new ghast variants will come to the blocky world, which can be used to fly around the overworld. The second game drop's release date has not been announced, but it seems some players are taking matters into their own hands.

Redditor mobydisk shared an image on r/Minecraft showing two players riding a happy ghast. The user mentioned their son made this mob data pack for the game version 1.21.5. This was impressive, as the mob looks exactly the same as what Mojang showed in the live event.

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit

Reacting to the post and showing how impressed they were, ToxicToots2873 said the kid who made this data pack has a good future ahead. Making data packs or mods is not an easy task and requires a little bit of technical coding knowledge.

Comment byu/mobydisk from discussion inMinecraft

The original poster (OP) left a long comment explaining more about the mod and the process of making it. They said the data pack is available on Modrinth and brings all the ghast mob variants in the game. OP also said players need the data as well as resource packs to make things work, and how proud they are that their son created this mod.

Comment byu/mobydisk from discussion inMinecraft

Cloudndh1991 said the mod is very cool and they hope OP’s son works on a game the user will play. ChickenFriedRiceee said they started working on Minecraft mods when they were young and now have a degree in computer science.

Redditors react to the ghast mod (Image via Mojang Studios)

The user also added that they are happy as the OP is proud of their son because even the user’s parents were very proud when they got their degree and it means a lot. ChachiJuarez asked if the mod would work on version 1.21.4. OP replied by saying the mod has been updated to work with both 1.21.4 and 1.21.5 versions.

Minecraft’s second drop will bring new ghasts

The happy ghast in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

According to the plans, Mojang will add three new ghast variants that also reveal some lore of the game. Players can find or even craft the dried ghast which is a block that acts like the spawn egg for a happy ghast. Dried ghast can be taken to the overworld and kept submerged in water for some time.

After a while, the dried ghast turns into a ghastling that follows the player around. Feeding it snowballs will turn it into a happy ghast. This mob can be taken for a ride using a harness and can carry up to four players. Apart from this, the locator bar is a confirmed feature for the next game drop of 2025.

