Adorable Minecraft fan art imagines a Pokémon-style evolution for happy ghasts

Minecraft will soon get new ghast variants called the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. The latter is the opposite of that found in the nether. Instead of being a fire-spitting and enraged killer, the happy ghast appears happy and loving, allowing players to mount it and fly around.

Ad

Highlighting these differences, a Minecraft player, u/imsleepyzen, shared a concept artwork for the evolution of both types of the ghast from the dried ghast stage on Reddit. The illustration shows how the presence of fire and heat converts it into an angry ghast, while water and cold temperature make it a happy ghast.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, u/TwstdPrtzl said the artwork is adorable and that they wished Mojang Studios added a way to make the dried ghast or ghastling turn into an angry ghast in the overworld.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/imsleepyzen from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/imsleepyzen from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

In reply to the comment, u/DragonTheOneDZA, said perhaps the fireball could do that. Feeding the ghastling snowballs makes it grow into a happy ghast. If the developers added a mechanic that allows feeding the ghastling fireballs, then turning it into an angry ghast would be possible.

Some players also discussed the lore behind the new mob. u/Antoshi said that all this time, the angry ghast just wanted to hydrate, which makes sense as to why it was so enraged.

Ad

Redditors react to the ghast evolution concept art (Image via Reddit)

u/big_basher questioned since water does not exist in the nether, would it suggest that ghast mob is not native to the nether? This also adds the possibility that they originally came from the overworld or perhaps the nether used to have water at some point but then things changed.

Ad

Another user, u/Umaniaou, said the advancement mentions something about rescuing a ghast from the nether and bringing it safely to the overworld. This implies that this mob is native to the overworld and not the nether.

New mobs and features coming to Minecraft

The locator bar is coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Spring to Life update was released a few days ago, completely changing how the overworld looks and feels. For years, fans have been asking Mojang Studios to do something about the region since players spend most of their time there. The overworld had begun to feel empty and boring.

Thankfully, the Minecraft Live event changed all of that, not just with the Spring to Life drop but also with the next game drop coming later this year. New ghast variants and the locator bar are some features and we can expect more tweaks and additions as well. The developers also announced the Vibrant Visuals graphics update that makes the game feel more modern.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!