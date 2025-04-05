How Minecraft could make happy ghasts overpowered

The happy ghast is a new mob that will be released in Minecraft with an upcoming game drop. It is currently available in Bedrock Edition beta and preview versions for testing. The creature is the complete opposite of a regular ghast and allows players to ride it using a harness.

While players can ride the happy ghast and fly around the world, if Mojang ever adds a feature that allows them to place blocks on it, the mob could become overpowered.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How placing blocks on a happy ghast could make the upcoming Minecraft mob overpowered

Survival in many scenarios will become extremely easy

Surviving on happy ghasts would become extremely easy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft, surviving at night can be a challenge for any player, whether they are a veteran or a beginner. This is because waves of hostile mobs can start chasing players if they are on the ground.

If players are not haunted by phantoms, however, surviving on top of a happy ghast can be a breeze. Moreover, if explorers were allowed to place blocks on top of the mob, surviving in various situations could become much easier.

For example, if night falls and players lack major shelter, they could simply climb onto their happy ghast, place a bed to sleep on, and skip the night entirely. At dawn, they could dismount and resume exploring on foot.

Thus, if block placement becomes possible on happy ghasts, players could rely entirely on the new ridable mob for survival.

More building resources can be stored at once

Players will be able to carry a lot more building material if chests can be placed on happy ghasts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When Minecraft's happy ghasts were introduced, Mojang explained that these mobs would enable players to construct sky structures more efficiently. The ability to stand or sit on happy ghasts was a game-changer for builders.

However, if Mojang were to allow the placement of blocks on top of happy ghasts, players could equip them with chests filled with building materials. While bundles or shulkers enable players to carry a fair amount of resources, inventory space still runs out eventually.

Therefore, the ability to place chests or shulkers on happy ghasts would make the new mob overpowered.

