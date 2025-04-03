How to make and use harness in Minecraft

The harness is a brand-new item that allows players to fly the new happy ghast mob in Minecraft. Mojang introduced the item along with happy ghasts and their flying feature in the first Minecraft Live of 2025. The harness is essentially a saddle-like gear for happy ghasts, exclusively. Another jaw-dropping detail is that you can easily craft it.

Ad

Here is a short guide on making and using the harness in Minecraft.

Note: This feature is currently available only in the beta and preview version 1.21.80.25. It will soon be released to a stable version with the upcoming summer drop.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steps to make and use the harness in Minecraft

1) Resources needed and crafting recipe for the harness

These are the resources needed to craft a harness. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Crafting a harness in Minecraft is extremely easy since you only need three pieces of leather, two glass blocks, and a wool block of any color.

Ad

Trending

You can obtain leather by killing cows or horses, glass blocks by smelting sand blocks, and wool blocks by shearing or killing sheep.

Once you acquire all three of these resources, you can place three pieces of leather on the top three crafting table slots, then place glass blocks on either side of the second row and the wool block right in the middle. The picture provided above shows you exactly how to place items to craft a harness in Minecraft.

Ad

2) Place the harness on a happy ghast

You must place the harness on a happy ghast after crafting. (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

After you craft a harness, you must place it on a happy ghast. It is worth mentioning that the harness is only meant for these creatures and cannot he placed on any other ghast or flying mob.

Ad

If you do not have a happy ghast, you must first find or craft a dried ghast block, nurture it underwater to spawn a ghastling, and then feed it with snowballs to grow it into a happy ghast.

If you are having trouble placing the harness on the new flying creature, you can always lure the happy ghast in using snowballs. This way, the mob will come closer to you, making it easy to capture it.

Ad

After placing the harness, you can press or tap the use button on the happy ghast to start riding it. The item will give you the ability to control the mob's movements and height.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!