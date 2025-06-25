Minecraft player creates a glass slab mod, and fans are loving it

Minecraft players are constantly coming up with ideas that could be implemented into the game. From new items like cooking oil and spears to improvements of existing blocks such as copper and iron, the community never stops sharing suggestions, especially on platforms like Reddit.
Redditor u/Yuru_Yurufu recently shared a short video on the Minecraft subreddit, showcasing a mod they created that introduces glass slabs to the game. The accompanying clip shows the player placing these slabs in various orientations, including vertically. The highlight is that these blocks connect seamlessly, making them appear as one large piece of glass.
u/No_username18 said this would be a great way to make stained glass windows. Meanwhile, u/Patrickthehated added that they would instantly download the mod if it offered similar functionality with other slabs.
u/TheOnlyAedyn-one pointed out that the original poster not only made vertical half slabs but also seamless slabs and connected textures. They then suggested that Mojang should hire the creator.
In response, u/DeezNutsGT noted Mojang seems to dislike vertical slabs, joking that the developer might launch a manhunt for the original poster.
u/mjmannella provided a potential reason behind Mojang’s apparent hesitation, saying the developer believes vertical slabs would limit creativity. The user added that this seems like a silly excuse.
u/Stabbyson chimed in, stating that Minecraft already has vertical slabs in official event maps, even in the A Minecraft Movie server.
More items and blocks in Minecraft
Every upcoming Minecraft update excites players, as it could potentially introduce new items and blocks. More content means more reasons to explore the vast blocky world. The Chase the Skies game drop stands out as one of the most impactful updates in recent times, introducing new mobs and a flying mechanic.
But that wasn’t all. It also improved existing features, such as the lead. The item can now be used to tie multiple mobs together or to other objects such as boats. This opens the door to many possibilities, like tying a happy ghast to a boat and making a hot air balloon.
Another Chase the Skies highlight was the decision to make the saddle craftable. Players now no longer need to search endlessly through loot chests to find one before they can ride horses or other mobs.
