5 things Minecraft got right with Chase the Skies update

Minecraft just received the Chase the Skies update, and it has become an instant hit. The latest game drop brings new mobs, UI features, and some much-needed changes that players have wanted for many years. This update also shows that the developers are finally understanding what players want and the direction Minecraft needs to take.

This article will feature the five things that the Chase the Skies update got right. We will also discuss how these features all come together as one cohesive update that creates a big impact, even with minor changes.

5 things Minecraft Chase the Skies update got right

1) Making saddles craftable

Saddles can now be crafted (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest problems that existed in Minecraft for more than a decade was the saddle situation. This item is needed to ride the horse, pig, or even the strider in the Nether. Since these animals are needed for better exploration, it makes sense for saddles to be craftable.

However, this was not the case for so long, which made no sense. Players needed to find a saddle to make exploration fun, but they'd have to explore the world to find the saddle. And if they lose it, then the entire process starts again. This also made finding multiple saddles tedious, something that hampered the multiplayer gameplay experience.

Thankfully, the Chase the Skies update has not only made saddles craftable, but they are quite cheap. Making a saddle only requires leather and iron ingots. This ensures that players can make as many saddles as they want with some basic resources and explore the vast blocky world on horseback. Great job, Mojang.

2) Addition of a useful mob

Mobs make the Minecraft world interesting, but unfortunately, the ones introduced in the previous updates were not too fascinating. For example, the breeze was added with the Tricky Trials update as a boss mob that requires good combat skills to beat. However, players need to locate the trial chambers and then prepare for the fight. Once they learn how to beat it, the mob is not that interesting.

The latest game drop brings new ghast variants, namely ghastling and the happy ghast. Both of these mobs are useful: the ghastling is an adorable pet that follows players around, and the happy ghast is one of the best ways to explore the blocky world.

Happy ghasts come with a new flying mechanic and allow up to four players to travel at the same time. Before this, the only way to literally “chase the skies” was by getting an elytra. But elytras were only accessible very late in the game, making them a little redundant in helping with exploration.

3) Improved game mechanics

New and fun contraptions can be made after the update (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios also made some small but significant improvements to the already-present items in the game. For example, leads can now be crafted easily and are more useful as they can tie multiple mobs together. Players can also use them tie mobs to other items, such as boats.

One great use of this feature is in making a unique structure. Using the lead to tie a happy ghast to a boat essentially makes it a hot air balloon. Players can travel on top of the mob and carry other mobs, such as villagers, animals, etc. They can also carry more players in the boat. Mechanics like this make Minecraft the platform for player creativity it's known for being.

4) Building on the lore

The update also adds hints to the lore of the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

An interesting and unexpected aspect of the Chase the Skies update is how it builds on the lore of the game in a subtle way. Minecraft has no story, and the developers say that every player creates their own lore. But the game mechanics tell us something about how the blocky world operates.

Since players can find the dried ghast in the Nether and then keep it underwater to turn it into a ghastling, it goes to show that the ghast is not native to the hellish dimension. It is also not an angry, fire-spitting mob. Getting water and snowballs keeps this mob cool and happy.

5) Making exploration better

The update improves the exploration aspect of the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Craftable saddles, the addition of the flying happy mob, and lead improvements are all features that make the exploration aspect of Minecraft better. On top of it all, Mojang Studios also added the locator bar feature that tells the location of nearby players. This makes finding friends much more convenient, and it shows how the developers want players to go out in the blocky world and find everything in it.

