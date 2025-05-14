How to craft a saddle in Minecraft: Recipe, items, and uses

The saddle is a highly useful tool in Minecraft that allows players to ride various mobs like horses, striders, pigs, and donkeys. Previously, this item was a rare loot that was only found in chests of certain dangerous structures. Now, Mojang decided to make the item completely craftable using simple resources.

Here is everything to know about how to craft and use saddles in Minecraft.

Note: As of now, saddle's crafting recipe is still in Minecraft snapshot versions and is being tested by Mojang. It will soon be added to the game with the summer game drop.

Minecraft saddle recipe

Crafting recipe for a saddle consists of leather and an iron ingot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Saddles in Minecraft are brown with gray stirrups on either side when it is applied to a ridable mob.

Hence, Mojang decided to create the saddle's crafting recipe using two very simple items to obtain: leather and an iron ingot.

As the picture shows, saddles can be crafted using three leathers and one iron ingot. The leather can be placed in an upward arrow position on the crafting table, while the iron ingot can be placed in the middle.

This is crafting recipe is fairly simple as well as easy to learn and remember.

How to get materials to craft a saddle in Minecraft

Iron can be found as iron ore, while leather can be obtained by killing cows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

To craft a saddle, first get its crafting ingredients: iron ingots and leather.

An iron ingot can be obtained by mining iron ores and smelting them in a furnace, or by killing an iron golem in a village. Iron ore is an essential resource in Minecraft, and it can be used in many other ways. Hence, finding the mineral is important.

Leather, on the other hand, is also easily accessible since cows drop one or two leathers upon death. The simplest way to get leather is to kill some cows.

How to craft a saddle in Minecraft

Saddles being crafted in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After gathering both the resources required, simply place the items in a particular configuration shown above, and craft a saddle. This crafting recipe will only give them one saddle at a time.

Crafting saddles can also be automated if you use a crafted recipe with hoppers providing leathers and iron ingots automatically.

How to use a saddle in Minecraft

Saddle can be placed on any rideable mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After players make a saddle in Minecraft, they can use it on any rideable mobs. On horses, donkeys, and mules, first tame them before placing a saddle on them. On any other rideable, simply place a saddle regardless of their state.

While horses, donkeys, and mules can be controlled in any way, pigs and striders need to be controlled by a carrot on a stick or a warped fungus on a stick, respectively.

