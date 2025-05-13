Everything new in Minecraft snapshot 25w20a

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w20a will bring joy to the players who have been asking the developers to make the saddle craftable. Mojang Studios recently released the snapshot with many changes that make the blocky world even better. Most of these are small and subtle adjustments, but they do impact the overall gameplay experience for the better.

Ad

From saddles finally becoming craftable in Minecraft to a new music disc by composer Amos Roddy, here are all the changes that come with snapshot 25w20a and what makes it so good.

Saddle can now be crafted in Minecraft

Saddles can now be crafted in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The ability to craft saddles is a significant quality-of-life improvement that was long overdue, but it is better late than never. Players can now use 3 Leather and 1 Iron Ingot to craft saddles. This is a wonderful change, as players need to explore the world during early gameplay, and the lack of a saddle meant that most of the exploration had to be done on foot.

Ad

Trending

Saddles and other equipment like horse armor, harnesses, and carpets can now be removed from animals using shears. However, there are certain limitations: equipment cannot be removed if the mob has a rider or if the player is crouching. Dispensers also cannot remove equipment with shears, and no, ravager’s saddle cannot be removed using the shears.

Apart from that, several chests across different structures have been updated. Specifically, saddles have been removed from the loot tables of structures such as monster rooms, ancient cities, desert pyramids, jungle pyramids, and strongholds. These have been replaced with 1 to 5 units of leather, which complements the new saddle crafting recipe.

Ad

Gameplay and visual changes

The update makes the game more immersive with some visual and gameplay changes (Image via Mojang Studios)

Visual immersion has also been improved. Fog effects now apply to 3D HUD elements, including player hands and items held in first-person view. This small change adds a layer of immersion to make the blocky world feel more real.

Ad

The ghast mob has also received a unique interaction: it now drops the new Tears music disc when killed by a fireball deflected by the player. This is great, as players now have an incentive to improve in combat.

Other environmental changes include reduced fog density during rain and thunder, making these weather events more visually clear. Also, rain fog now has less impact on interiors, improving visibility in enclosed areas during storms.

Ad

Music updates

A new music disc and five tracks have been added with the update (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the standout highlights of this snapshot is the introduction of a new music disc titled Tears by composer Amos Roddy. This adds another collectible item for players interested in the musical aspects of Minecraft.

Ad

Apart from that, five new ambient tracks have been added to biomes such as cherry groves, forests, deserts, groves, and lush caves. These tracks — Below and Above, Broken Clocks, Fireflies, Lilypad, and O's Piano — are the ones players can listen to while exploring the biomes.

Realms improvements

Realms have been improved as well in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players using Minecraft Realms will notice new region indicators on the loading screen, along with a Realms logo. These small enhancements improve the user interface and provide better connection information for the players.

Ad

Those were all the changes and improvements that came with the snapshot 25w20a. Players can download this version, but it should be noted that these are experimental features and could lead to issues with gameplay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!