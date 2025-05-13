Minecraft announces new Tears music disc for summer game drop

Mojang recently announced a brand new music disc for Minecraft called Tears. This disc will officially arrive with the 2025 summer game drop. As of now, the developers have released it as a test feature in the latest Java Edition snapshot 25w20a, with other major changes to the game.

Here's everything to know about the new Tears music disc coming to the Minecraft summer game drop.

Everything to know about Tears music disc arriving with the Minecraft summer game drop

Appearance and music in the Tears disc

The Tears music disc has a special funky music that resembles pig step (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players will be able to access Tears, which arrived with Minecraft Java snapshot 25w20a, and try it out through creative mode inventory or by obtaining it in survival mode.

When players get their hands on this disc, they will notice that it will be completely white, with a light blue center label area. Mojang has been releasing fully colored music discs in recent times. Before the 1.16 update, every single music disc was black with a colored center only.

The music in the new Tears disc is made by Amos Roddy, who has also created various other background tracks for the upcoming summer game drop. His other tunes have already been added to the game in the latest snapshot.

When players obtain it and play the Tears music disc, they will first hear an eerie echo of various vocal sounds with lots of reverb. However, the echoes will be repeated quite a lot, like it was edited to create a background for beats.

Later on, the vocal echoes' pitch increases, and the actual beats arrive. The beats are electronic and fit well with the vocal echoes that continue to play in the background. After a point, the hip-hop-like music takes an EDM turn as calculated beat cuts and rhythm changes arrive as well.

The overall feel of the music remains a bit spooky and eerie, but it is surely an upbeat hip-hop and EDM tune, slightly similar to the Pigstep music disc.

How to get Tears music disc in Minecraft?

The Tears music disc can be obtained by killing a ghast with its own fireball (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the snapshot, Mojang has already established how players will be able to get the new Tears music disc in survival mode. When disc releases with the summer game drop, it can only be obtained if players kill a ghast by deflecting its own fireball towards it. This is a popular way of killing a ghast in Minecraft and has been mastered by many players.

Now, players will not only get the "Return to Sender" advancement, but the new Tears music disc as well.

