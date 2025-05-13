5 mobs to avoid in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has a plethora of mobs players interact with. While some are passive and friendly, others are hostile and need to be killed to survive. Regular enemies like zombies, skeletons, spiders, and creepers are relatively easy to defeat, and most players willingly fight them at times. However, there are a handful of mobs players should avoid for various reasons.

Here is a list of some Minecraft Bedrock Edition mobs to avoid.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Minecraft Bedrock mobs to avoid

1) Warden

Warden is among the most dangerous hostile mobs ever added to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Warden is arguably the main mob players should always avoid in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. The reason for avoiding this beast is that it is one of the most powerful creatures in the game that does not drop anything significant after death.

Since a Warden is extremely dangerous and drops useless items and less XP, it should always be avoided. The creature can spawn only in Deep Dark after players trigger the sculk shrieker three times with noises like walking, jumping, and mining.

After the Warden spawns, most players will simply try to escape because defeating the beast is quite difficult.

2) Phantom

Phantoms are annoying creatures that can be easily avoided by sleeping (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Phantoms are considered one of the most annoying creatures in Minecraft. They are the hallucinations players witness if they haven't slept for three in-game days. These flying mobs spawn at night and attack players by perching toward them. They are tricky to kill because of their small hitbox, and can become a nuisance.

Hence, the best way to avoid phantoms in the game is to sleep regularly and skip the night.

3) Hoglin

Hoglin is also a mob that can be avoided (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Hoglins are dangerous, hostile mobs that spawn in Crimson Forest in the Nether. They will run towards the player and deal heavy melee damage from their tusks. Upon death, they only drop raw pork and 5 XP points, which is not a lot considering what other Nether-dwelling mobs drop.

Hence, Hoglins can be avoided most of the time, simply because they can be risky to kill and have relatively less important drops.

4) Zombified Piglin

Zombified Piglins are a dangerous group of mobs in the Nether despite being neutral (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Zombified piglin is the most common mob that spawns in the Nether. Loads of them roam around the Nether Wastes biome and do not interact with any other entity. However, they are neutral in nature, which means they can attack players if provoked.

One of the main reasons to avoid zombified piglins is that these creatures start attacking the player in groups if one is provoked. This means every single zombified piglin that detects the player who has provoked one of them will start attacking. Hence, avoiding them entirely is the best way to survive against them.

5) Ghast

Ghasts can also be avoided in the Nether (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ghasts are also one of the most annoying creatures in Minecraft that players can completely avoid. Though there are chances that these flying mobs detect players and start shooting fireballs, explorers can simply find a shelter or run away from them, particularly if they do not have a bow and arrow.

New players who might not have the experience to tackle a ghast can completely avoid the creature by staying in closed-up areas of the Nether.

