What fans want most in a future Minecraft End update

The world of Minecraft is spread across different dimensions. Apart from the overworld, there is the hellish nether and the void-like End dimension. While the nether has been made interesting in previous updates, the End still remains empty and boring.

Originally designed as the final challenge with the dangerous ender dragon in Minecraft, the End has since expanded but remains mostly barren and purposeless beyond its initial encounter. Fans across the community are calling for an overhaul that transforms the End into something more interesting and even challenging. Here’s what Mojang Studios should implement in the End update for Minecraft.

Minecraft End update ideas

The end feels empty and boring in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

First and foremost, verticality tops the list of demands. Players argue that a floating islands dimension should embrace the chaos of elevation. Currently, the End is relatively flat outside of its scattered islands.

Fans want towering structures, varied elevations, and floating landscapes layered at different heights to make exploration more dynamic and rewarding. The lack of true vertical design feels like a missed opportunity in a realm literally floating in the void.

Another common request is for the End to finally have a simple and clear objective. The overworld is the sandbox. The nether is a place for high-stakes travel, resource progression, and magical components. But the End? Beyond a few scattered loot items and the dragon fight, there’s little reason to return.

In all honesty, after killing the ender dragon, there is barely anything left to do in this desolate dimension. Players are asking for a new identity, perhaps one that cements the End as the most challenging battle zone there is in the game.

It could be a place where major boss fights are scattered across unique arenas, each with its own dangers, requiring preparation, exploration, and skill. This would give Minecraft players a high-risk, high-reward experience and a reason to revisit the End long after the dragon is killed. New gameplay features are also in major demand.

According to some fans, the lore suggests that the End is barren and alien. Even if that is the case, it doesn’t have to translate into a literal lack of content. There’s a need for more biomes, like spike-filled wastelands or bioluminescent caverns.

Structures could be added to support combat and exploration, and a new End-native mob faction — perhaps a cousin to the piglins of the nether — could create new trade and conflict opportunities.

A variant of Endermen that interacts with players in unpredictable ways is also a great idea that Mojang Studios should consider for future End updates.

Players also want to expand transportation and traversal tools. With the chorus fruit and ender pearls already enabling some quirky movement, fans want to see this pushed further — new teleportation items, gravity-shifting blocks that allow players to walk on walls, or even dangerous “liquid void” zones that challenge navigation.

Combat-wise, players want the Ender Dragon fight updated and supplemented. Imagine a dimension full of bosses, each guarding access points or powerful relics.

With the addition of a locator bar in the UI in Minecraft, players could hunt down these fights, each one more dangerous than the last. The End could become the final ground, where ultimate loot is hidden behind punishing challenges.

In short, players aren’t asking for the End to lose its eerie, alien identity — they want that weirdness expanded. More biomes. More purpose. More danger. A hauntingly beautiful wasteland, alive with risk and reward, where every visit could mean either triumph or a fall into the void.

That’s the End update players are dreaming of. Perhaps this will be the next thing Mojang Studios works on after the summer drop update is released. If it goes through, the End update will be one of the most impactful updates to the game in years.

