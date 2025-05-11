Minecraft player finds strange flashes in the End with Vibrant Visuals turned on

Minecraft is about to get a fix that will get rid of one of its biggest shortcomings: its graphics. The game came out more than 15 years ago, and unfortunately, the visuals show that. The texture, lighting, and overall look of Mojang Studios’ popular title look dated. However, things are about to change with the release of the Vibrant Visuals graphics update, which will drastically improve the looks. But as with every beta version of a new feature, there are a lot of bugs.
A Minecraft player named u/Just-Guarantee7808 posted a video on the game's subreddit, showing strange flashes in the End dimension. These purple flashes came in pulses from the different ends of the region and looked like lighthouse flashes. The original poster asked the community about their theories that could explain the phenomenon.
Reacting to the post, u/bubblegum-rose said it would have been nice if all the stars in the sky flashed when these supernovas happened to communicate about what was happening there. The user explained these flashing lights as “supernovas” in the sky.
Another player, u/Responsible-Trifle93, said that it was confirmed that those flashes were stars exploding in the distant sky. The reason so many players talked about supernovas was due to a bug in the End that would become visible when the player moves very far from the islands. A bizarre ring-like structure can be seen that resembles a planet like Saturn.
u/novakane27 said that if this were a vanilla feature, it was certainly something interesting added to the End dimension. The user also added that this feature seemed to make players look in the direction of enderman, making things more challenging.
u/dqixsoss replied to the comment, confirming that the flashes were a part of the Vibrant Visuals feature that would come in the vanilla version of Minecraft. This is not a bug but a feature.
In the Beta and Preview 1.21.90.23 release note, Mojang Studios mentioned that these flashes would be added to the End with the upcoming visual graphics upgrade.
Another player, u/Domin_ae, asked if Vibrant Visuals was on the Java Edition, as they were not updated on all the features coming to the game. Mojang Studios is rolling out the feature slowly, and Java Edition will also be getting the graphics upgrade.
New features coming to Minecraft
Mojang Studios is on a roll with the updates coming soon to the game. The first game drop of the year, Spring to Life, has been one of the most popular updates of recent times. It added new mob variants, firefly bushes, a falling leaves effect, leaf litter, and other important changes to make the game more fun to explore.
However, the upcoming updates will add new content to Minecraft, including new ghast variants that add flying mechanics. The developers are also bringing the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade that will drastically improve the game's looks, making things even better for players.
