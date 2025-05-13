Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview on May 13, 2025. This experimental build introduces various changes for mobs and blocks, including saddle updates, alongside modifications to existing features. Additionally, it also addresses bugs and issues in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview.

Note: The 1.21.90.25 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

Due to a recent issue, the 1.21.90.25 beta will not be available on Android. It will be added for testing on a later date.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview from the console's game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview on Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. Additionally, it can be enjoyed with an Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or Ultimate edition).

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview for your Xbox console:

Launch the Xbox game store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Navigate to the game library and open the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, just choose it and click on the "Install" button. Now, wait for the required files and assets to get downloaded. However, it is recommended not to turn off your console and ensure stable internet connectivity to prevent the installation from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview to check out the new changes to the happy ghasts and other mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 beta and preview on your PlayStation by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head over to the sidebar on the left and select the "Preview" button. Now, hit the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console version). Next, select the "Download" button and wait for the required game files to be installed. During the installation process, it is recommended that your console maintains a stable internet connection and is not turned off to prevent file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview by signing up through the Testflight app (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also lets Pocket Edition players try these experimental preview builds and their features on compatible Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview on your iOS mobile device:

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and head to the Minecraft preview page. It is recommended to ensure there are slots available for signing up for the build. If not, try again on the first of the next month to check for free slots. Sign up for the preview using your linked game account. Now, wait until you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the beta and preview. Next, open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can also follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview on your compatible iOS device.

iOS players are recommended to try out and play the experimental build at least once a month to retain access, since the slots are limited.

It is also important to note that most iOS and Android devices will have automatic updates turned on to ensure that users are on the latest available version of all of their installed apps and games.

However, if it is not turned on in your device, you can just update manually by visiting the app store. You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been replaced by an "Update" button. Once updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can check out the latest features and changes made to blocks and updates to the saddle in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview if you possess a copy of the Bedrock Edition and have it installed on your device.

However, if you do not have the Bedrock edition, head over to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to get your hands on it. Log in with your registered Microsoft account and follow these steps to try out the latest features in the 1.21.90.25 preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head over to the Microsoft store to manually queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.23 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, you will have to go to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update for this version.

Simply head over to the Microsoft Store app library and queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview by following these steps:

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of games that are installed on the PC. Next, just click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the beta files to be installed. However, if you do not see an "Update" button next to the Preview listing, just click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the application window. This will manually queue the list of all available updates on the device.

Additionally, you can also use the Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview. Simply open the app and navigate to the sidebar on the left. Now, locate the list of installed apps and games. Once found, click on the Preview edition and then hit the "Update" button to download and try out the latest build.

For new beta edition players

Download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview from the official Minecraft launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing a beta and preview build, you can do so using the official Minecraft launcher. Select Bedrock from the list of available editions and games, and follow these steps to successfully install the 1.21.90.25 preview:

Make your way to the lower section of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left side marked "Latest Release", located next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Now, click this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Next, choose the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, just hit the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview.

Since this will be the first Minecraft beta build installation, it might take a while for all the assets and files to get downloaded and installed. Once done, you can check out the experimental build and try these new features and changes ahead of their release in an upcoming update.

