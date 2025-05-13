Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 beta and preview patch notes: Saddle updates, new music tracks, and more

Mojang has released Minecraft 1.21.90.25 beta and preview for Bedrock Edition, featuring major changes to saddles, new audio tracks, a new music disc, and more.

For a long time, saddles have remained a rare loot item, forcing players to embark on dangerous ventures into structures or rely on trading with leatherworkers in hopes of obtaining one. Fourteen years after its release, the saddle is now finally craftable in Minecraft. Better yet, it only requires two easy-to-obtain items: three leather and one iron ingot.

In addition to saddle improvements, Minecraft 1.21.90.25 also introduces new audio tracks for the Cherry Groves, Forest, Desert, Grove, and Lush Cave biomes, along with a new music disc titled "Tears."

Continue reading to find out everything new in the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 beta and preview.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 beta and preview: All you need to know

Features and bug fixes

Saddles Updates

Mojang is making Saddles craftable and generally making it easier to remove them from mobs by using Shears. We have also added Leather to some loot tables instead of Saddles.

Crafting Saddle

Saddles can now be crafted with 3 Leather and 1 Iron Ingot

Recipe popup happens when a player picks up their first Leather

Loot Table Changes

Some loot tables have had Saddles removed from them and replaced with 1-5 Leather:

Monster Room chests

Ancient City chests

Desert Pyramid chests

Jungle Pyramid chests

Stronghold altar chests

Removing Saddles and Equipment

Saddles, Horse Armor, harnesses and Carpets can now be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using Shears

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses, and Carpets cannot be removed by using Shears while the mob has a rider

Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses, and Carpets cannot be removed by using Shears while the player is sneaking

Saddles cannot be removed from Ravagers using Shears

Dispensers with Shears cannot remove Saddles, Horse Armor, Harnesses or Carpets equipped on mobs

Music

Added the following new music tracks by Amos Roddy to Cherry Groves, Forest, Desert, Grove, and Lush Cave Biomes:

Below and Above

Broken Clocks

Fireflies

Lilypad

O's Piano

Added a new Music Disc with the track "Tears" by Amos Roddy

The Ghast now drops the "Tears" Music Disc when killed by a Fireball deflected by a Player

Blocks

Fixed Sculk Vein block looking small and elongated when held or in an item frame

Dried Ghast Block will now block flowing water instead of popping

Gameplay

Repositioned the teleporting point when using an End Gateway to not be too close to a cliff edge, if possible (MCPE-174465)

Graphical

Fixed locators for leashing mobs being offset (MCPE-217604)

Changed shadows in Vibrant Visuals so that they cast further at sunrise and sunset. Prior to this change, shadows were clamped at a 30 degree angle relative to the horizon. This clamp has now been reduced to 10 degrees. This also improves an issue where specular highlights, light rays and volumetric fog were not properly occluded when the sun or moon was behind a mountain at a low angle.

Added temperature grading settings to the color grading json files for Vibrant Visuals. Schemas must specify a format version of 1.21.90 to access this new setting.

New temperature object added to color_grading

enabled set to true or false controls if temperature grading is enabled

type set to either white_balance or color_temperature controls the type of grading applied

white_balance uses the temperature value to adjust the camera's white point. Lower temperature values will cause the scene to appear more blue.

color_temperature is the inverse of the white balance operation. Lower temperature values will cause the scene to appear more red.

temperature sets the temperature in kelvin

Fixed water not being rendered on the opposite side of clouds in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-203239)

Items

Now the Mooshroom Spawn Egg uses its own colors and no longer has two pixels that are the same as the Cow Spawn Egg texture

Spore Blossoms destroyed by water are now dropped as items (MCPE-127677)

Leashing Updates

Attaching a leashed entity to another entity and using Shears to cut leashes now take precedence over other interactions

Example: Attempting to shear a leashed Sheep will now un-leash it instead of shearing it

Leash break distance is now calculated between the centers of the two entities' collision boxes, aligning with the rest of the leash physics calculations

Mobs

Now the Cold Cow variant has the correct mirroring of its horn texture

Happy Ghast no longer spins rapidly when leashed to a fence with a Lead (MCPE-216786)

Flying mobs no longer make footstep sounds when moving close to the ground

Happy Ghasts will now correctly detect players on a different mount on top of them

Happy Ghast detection of players now extend 1 block outwards from themselves in x,z direction and 2 blocks above them

Sound

Updated Dried Ghast block sounds for step, place and fall from wood-sounds to custom sounds. Changed the ambient and break sound to sound less alive. Removed the hit-sound and sound event for that since it breaks immediately.

Sound files for breaking and placing Grass blocks are now slightly louder

Stability and Performance

Fix a crash in split-screen mode when a player would destroy a chest or book an other player had open

Fixed an issue where a resource pack error could be encountered when transfering between servers that use different versions of the same resource pack

Fixed an issue where downloading server resources would infinitely hang if another device requested to download the same resources at the same time

User Interface

The "Game is paused" text from the pause screen will no longer go out of bounds. (MCPE-217394)

Hotbar tooltip text now has a drop shadow, to make the text more readable against bright backgrounds (MCPE-217870)

Fixed the issue where adjusting the brightness in the Vibrant Visuals setting caused the Creeper face icons to inaccurately reflect their expected shades, and where the brightness of the Creeper face icons were affected by the in-game environment. (MCPE-199256)

The Text Background Opacity accessibility setting now defaults to 60% opacity

The vertical angle upon which the Locator Bar arrow icons become visible now corresponds to the player's FOV setting

Vanilla Parity

Fix blocks in Minecarts not being lit properly

Nether Fossils have been tweaked to have a placement frequency more closely aligned with Java (MCPE-74632)

Technical updates

API

Added a new condition damaged_by_entity that allows checking which entity type applied damage to an entity that is dropping loot.

Similar to the killed_by_entity and entity_killed conditions, allows specifying an entity_type field to check against when deciding which entry in a loot table to select.

Block Components

UV locking will not be supported for geometry using Box UVs if the box sides are not equal, in other words the box has non square UVs. Geometry with per-face UVs and non square faces will be supported.

UV locking will not be supported if Block Json format_version is less than 1.19.80.

Blocks

Fixing a crash that could occur when a block's textures are configured to point to an empty atlas entry

testforblock ignores block states (JIRA (MCPE-194284)

Fixing bug introduced in 1.21.70 where the testforblock command no longer recognizes block states (E.g. ["button_pressed_bit" = true] would always return true regardless of button state)

"culling_layer" field in the block's geometry component has been moved out of experimental

"condition" field in "rules" for culling has been moved out of experimental

Camera

Unlocked over the shoulder is now unlocked by using the camera_relative control scheme with the follow_orbit preset

Commands

Attempting to run extremely long commands will no longer cause a disconnection error. Instead the command will simply fail. (MCPE-177722)

Components

Content warnings will log missing block and biome references in Biome JSON

Fixed incorrect content warnings for missing block textures in "minecraft:material_instances" component.

The "minecraft:interact" component's "spawn_items" field now has a "y_offset" subfield, which allows to adjust the vertical spawn position of items

Editor

Added various tooltips to the Editor menu items.

Added IPropertyPane.addProxyPane API function to display an existing sub pane within another pane

Updated Editor to no longer no longer default projects to vibrant visuals graphics mode. It can be toggled on from Deferred Rendering Settings

Updated Paste Preview keyboard shortcuts

Past Preview is now initiated using CTRL+V global key sequence

CTRL+V in paste preview mode places the current previewed clipboard selection into the world

SHIFT+CTRL+V will immediately paste the clipboard selection into the world, previously global CTRL+V key sequence

Fixed a bug where FlattenBrush, BrushPainter, SmoothRoughen and SelectionModeFreehand tools threw an assert when a painting action was in progress

Fixed a bug where the Tutorial Movement stage didn't wait for pan and look actions to complete

Fixed a bug that caused brush paint to not end when the Tutorial stage changes

Fixed a bug that caused Contiguous Selection Settings in Extrude tool pane to not show

Entity Filters

Added the new is_riding_self (entity filter

Returns true if the subject entity is riding the calling entity on which the filter is used

Gameplay

Fixed issue with the player_relative control scheme that made it really hard to travel directly forward or directly backwards

Fixed an issue where the player's head would sometimes jitter when using certain control schemes

Graphical

Particles rendered without the "minecraft:particle_appareance_lighting" component are now renderered as expected in Vibrant Visuals

Removed ';' debug feature for toggling graphics modes

Items

Extended "minecraft:wearable" item component to allow hiding Players' locations, similar to Mob Heads and the Carved Pumpkin

The new "hides_player_location" boolean field defines whether Players are hidden on the Locator Bar and Locator Maps when eqipped in the appropriate wearable slot, defined by the "slot" field

The default value of "hides_player_location" is false

All "minecraft:wearable" item components defined previously will have the value of "hides_player_location" default to false

Experimental technical updates

API @minecraft/diagnostics

Updated SentryOptions properties:

dsn: Updated to allow the usage of SecretString, allowing for secrets from @minecraft/server-admin to be used to initialize Sentry.

(new) maxBreadcrumbs: The maximum number of breadcrumbs to store and report per error event to Sentry. Default is 20, supported values range from 0 (no breadcrumbs) to 100.

(new) sampleRate: A number between 0 and 1 that indicates the percentage of events that should be sent to Sentry. For example, a value of 0.5 means that 50% of events will be sent. Default is 1 (100% of events). 0 means no events will be sent.

(new) debug: When set to true, additional content logging from the Sentry system will be enabled. Defaults to false.

Editor

Clipboard origin incorrectly shows fractional origin values when clipboard item has even sizes

Remove the Marquee Selection info panel when in freehand/magic select mode

Disable Point Lights in Vibrant Visuals settings when Deferred Technical Preview is disabled

Added Numeric & Color Timeline graphs to Vibrant Visuals Settings

Added support for localized help and tool tips into the schema

Fixed a bug with structure data validation so that it doesn't try to test all the sibling rules against the property it's looking for (this was resulting in lots of reported errors in the water properties, but they weren't actually errors)

Experimental

Deprecated align_target_and_camera_forward. Use control_scheme to switch between control schemes instead.

Gameplay

Fixed the camera_relative_strafe control scheme

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview is available for download right away on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, and for a small group of players with access on iOS devices. However, developers discovered a bug just before releasing the 1.21.90.25 beta for Android. As a result, the beta features will be shipped next week on Google PlayStore.

