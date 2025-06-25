Minecraft player showcases realistic city build inspired by architecture of Belgium and Netherlands

Minecraft builders often create structures that leave the community in awe. The effort and time that goes into these builds is commendable, to say the least. Talented players have created medieval cities, castles, bridges, and even fictional countries in the blocky world. And now it seems that a new architectural build has been added to the list.

A Minecraft player, u/MattValois, shared an image on the game’s subreddit showing a fictional city build inspired by the architecture of Belgium and the Netherlands. The picture featured some buildings with intricate detailing. The original poster mentioned that this particular view is from exiting the station and is mostly inspired by the city of Leuven in Belgium.

u/Illustrious-Tip8717 said that they thought it was a real picture for a moment, pointing out how realistic the build was, and added that the OP did a great job. u/Build_Blox mentioned that they live in the city of Leuven, and it feels like home. They loved the structure.

Comment byu/MattValois from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Comment byu/MattValois from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

u/Impreial_Patriot66 was curious about the details of the build and asked if any mods were being used, specifically wondering how the cornerstones on the left building were made. They guessed it might be sandstone walls, but weren’t entirely sure.

Redditors react to the European city build (Image via Reddit)

The original poster replied that no mods were used in the build and confirmed that the cornerstones were indeed made from sandstone walls. They also mentioned using the debug stick — a vanilla Minecraft tool — to manually alter the block states and achieve the desired look.

u/Naive-Blackberry3248 called the build amazing and asked what texture pack and shaders were being used in the image. The OP replied that they were using the Chocapic13 shaders and the WBC texture pack.

Brilliant builds in Minecraft

The medieval European town build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/gpg2556/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players spend a lot of time using all the different blocks at their disposal to create some of the most magnificent builds. Some take inspiration from the past, building medieval European cities with incredible detail. Others keep it local and make impressive Gothic castles, towers, and other large structures. Players often use tools such as WorldEdit to make the process easier.

However, some players go the extra mile and take on large projects in Survival or even Hardcore mode. This means that every small step, including collecting resources to make the structure, is more difficult and tedious. The effort and time that goes into making these structures is outstanding and shows how the game has become more than just a simple way of passing time.

