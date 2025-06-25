Minecraft fan pitches interesting ideas for new blocks and items

The world of Minecraft is made up of a lot of different items. From the flowers in the meadows to the loot chests in desert temples, everything has a purpose in the game. However, players are always ready for more items to be added so that the blocky world becomes more interesting to explore.

Ad

Redditor u/NeedleworkerAway5912 recently shared a post on the Minecraft subreddit, listing four interesting items (spear, matchsticks, fertile dirt, and cooking oil) that can be added to the game, along with descriptions of how they’d function within the blocky world.

Ad

Trending

The spear would serve as an early-game tool and weapon, working similarly to wooden tools. Meanwhile, matchsticks would operate like flint and steel.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Fertile dirt would allow crops to grow without the need for a hoe, and cooking oil could be used in smokers to cook up to 16 items.

Comment byu/NeedleworkerAway5912 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/pigmanvil suggested that combining leaf litter and dirt should yield podzol, as that's what podzol essentially is in real life. They proposed this combination as a way to create fertile dirt.

Comment byu/NeedleworkerAway5912 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/drugsmomeynewyork said the potential addition of cooking oil would be great, noting that it would allow players to create different food combinations, reminiscent of the mechanics in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The user made a strong point: Mojang should consider introducing fresh food combinations and, while the developer is at it, add new cooking mechanics as well.

u/indvs3 pointed out that Mojang could have made the cauldron more useful by letting players make stew in it. Instead, the studio opted for the standard crafting table. The user compared this to real-life cooking practices to highlight how bizarre the current system feels.

Ad

Redditors react to the idea of new items in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Chai_Enjoyer agreed, noting how weird it is that wheat can be placed directly on a crafting table to make bread. At least with the Create mod, players must use a windmill and an oven to make the same item.

Ad

Meanwhile, u/TheDonutPug suggested that Mojang should adopt features from an existing mod and incorporate them into the vanilla game. They provided examples like Pam’s HarvestCraft or Farmer’s Delight.

New items and mechanics in Minecraft

The Chase the Skies update added a lot of interesting things to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players want updates that don’t just add new items but also introduce fresh mechanics. Such additions are useful in the long run. The Chase the Skies update got it right by adding new ghast variants and a flying mechanic that makes exploration easy and fun.

Mojang should also work on implementing smaller but meaningful changes, many of which don’t even have to be new. Improving existing features is a great way to make the title better. For example, expanding the functionality of lead in the latest game drop shows how even a small tweak can make a big difference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!