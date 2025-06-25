Minecraft Dynamic Trees mod guide: Features and how to download

Trees are one of the most common feature that generates in a Minecraft world. The entire Overworld realm is filled with different biomes, most of which generate various kinds of trees like oak, spruce, birch, dark oak, mangrove, cherry, pale, etc. While these trees have different shapes and sizes even in the vanilla version, they look nowhere near real life. Furthermore, their growth mechanism also feels unrealistic.

Since one of Minecraft's editions is based on the Java language, the game's community has created countless mods to add various third-party features. One of these mods is called Dynamic Trees, which drastically changes how trees look and grow in Minecraft.

Features and download guide for the Dynamic Trees mod for Minecraft

What does the Dynamic Trees mod offer?

Dynamic Trees is a highly detailed mod that solely focuses on how trees look and grow in Minecraft. The first major difference you will notice is any tree's shape and size. Modded trees will have thick bark, followed by thinner branches that generate tree leaves. These thinner branches will spread more horizontally than vertically, just like regular real-life branches.

While each type of tree will have a different type of height and spread, each tree in a single species will also have differences. This will make every tree in the game unique.

This mod completely changes how the trees grow in Minecraft. While you usually get a sapling from a tree that you can place in the vanilla version, this mod makes trees drop real seeds from trees randomly.

While you need to plant a sapling manually for it to grow, the mod allows the seeds to occasionally be sown automatically and automatically grow into a new tree if the weather conditions are favorable. This means that trees have the ability to automatically grow as well.

Lastly, in the vanilla version, the sapling instantly grows into a full tree. In this mod, however, the seed will grow into a small plant, then to a bush, then to a small tree, and finally to a fully grown tree. The growth is much smoother as each leaf block and branch gradually grows on the tree.

The mod even adds various potions like potion of depletion, burgeoning, transformation, and gigas, each of which can be applied to trees or the soil to either stop or speed up a tree's growth.

How to download and install the Dynamic Trees mod for Minecraft?

This mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing Dynamic Trees in Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Dynamic Trees mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and enjoy the new kinds of trees and their growth process.

