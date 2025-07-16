Is copper golem available in Minecraft?

For Minecraft's next game drop, Mojang has introduced various copper-related features, including copper golems. They have planned to release the cute mob along with a copper chest, tools, armor parts, and a nugget. Copper golem is an adorable creature that can be massively useful to players, particularly in their bases.

Ad

As of now, the copper golem is not officially released in Minecraft. It is only available as an experimental feature in Bedrock Edition beta and preview versions. Here is more about the new mob.

Everything to know about the new copper golem in Minecraft

Brief history of the copper golem

Copper golem was once a mob vote candidate in 2021 (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, let's explore where the copper golem came from. It was first introduced as a mob vote candidate in Minecraft Live 2021, alongside the glare and allay. In that competition, allay won the votes and was added to the next update, leaving the golem and glare in Mojang's idea pool.

Ad

Trending

Fast forward to 2025, the developers decided to add copper golem as a permanent mob in their next game drop, which will most likely release in the fall.

Spawning

Copper golem spawns when a carved pumpkin is placed over a copper block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players need to be aware that this new mob won't naturally spawn anywhere. It can only be spawned manually using two specific blocks—a carved pumpkin and a block of copper, regardless of oxidation level.

Ad

The copper block must be placed on the ground first, and then a carved pumpkin must be placed on top of it. A copper golem and its copper chest will appear as soon as the second block is placed.

Apart from this, the mob has a spawn egg in the creative inventory that players can use to spawn one. In the same mode, players can also use commands to summon the copper golem without a copper chest.

Ad

Appearance and behavior

Copper golem is entirely made of copper and has unique behavior (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Many players may be familiar with the mob's appearance because the copper golem was first released in 2021. The mob appears to be just as it was when it was initially shown. It is a tiny, one-block-tall creature with bright yellow eyes and is entirely composed of copper with a little lightning rod on its head.

Ad

This mob can oxidize like other copper blocks because it is composed of copper. But it doesn't begin to oxidize until seven hours after it first appears in the world. Additionally, the mob will summon with a specific oxidation level if players build the copper golem out of blocks of copper that have previously undergone oxidation.

Its walking manner is intriguing, and because its body is divided into various parts, it occasionally rotates its head, body, and legs. When the mob opens a chest and looks for objects, it has a unique robotic animation.

Ad

When it first spawns, its primary emphasis is on opening the copper chests and searching for items. If it cannot find any objects to work with, it will linger for a little while before trying again.

Uses of copper golem

Copper golem's primary use is to sort items in chests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The primary function of the copper golem is to transfer items from copper chests to regular chests. It can assist players in organizing the storage system in their bases.

Ad

Every few seconds, copper golems will continue to search the copper chest for objects. If it contains an item, it will pick it up and put it in either a regular chest that is empty or one that currently has the item in it.

The copper golem will gradually remove stuff from a copper chest and store it in different chests. For instance, if players arrive after an exploration trip, they can dump everything in a copper chest and watch the copper golem work to organize the items.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!