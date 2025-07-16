Why Minecraft should add more rare underwater gear like trident

In Minecraft, players can craft or find various kinds of weapons to attack hostile creatures. While swords, axes, bows, crossbows, and even maces can be crafted, tridents cannot. Trident is one of the very few weapons that players simply cannot craft. It is rarely found underwater, Drowned zombies, and has some special abilities that no other weapon has.
Hence, an argument can be made that Mojang should add more rare underwater gears like armor and other tools, just like the trident. Here's why.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Reasons why more rare underwater gear can make Minecraft more interesting
Expanding underwater content
Most of Minecraft's map is covered in waterbodies. The map consists of rivers, lakes, ponds, aquifers, and large oceans. Hence, there is a lot to unpack in the underwater world. Players can find various fish, squids, and even mysterious hostile creatures like drowned and guardians. In terms of loot, they can find buried treasures, shipwrecks, and ocean monuments.
However, the game can become more interesting if Mojang decides to add new features, like new underwater gears, to Minecraft. This is because it will expand the underwater capabilities and loot type even more.
While players can get underwater treasures like Heart of the Sea, nautilus shells, sponge, etc., they can also get a chance to get rare underwater tools, armor parts, and weapons.
Though Ocean Monument is the largest underwater structure, it only consists of prismarine, sponge, and gold blocks that are rare and worth looting. Apart from that, the structure does not have much to offer. Hence, Mojang can add a special chest area in the monument where players can find new, rare underwater gear.
New underwater gears can have different specialities
Trident is a special weapon since it has a completely different set of enchantments for unique actions. Riptide enchantment allows players to fly with the weapon when wet, channeling allows players to summon lightning strikes, and loyalty brings back a thrown trident.
Like so, the new underwater tools, weapons, and armor can also have unique special abilities like mining quickly without enchantment, or protecting oneself against drowned, etc. These will make the game a lot more fun since players will get a better chance to explore and even live underwater.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- Minecraft player suggests interesting new varieties for zombies, skeletons, and more
- 5 best vanilla-friendly Minecraft Bedrock add-ons
- Minecraft just added a Mob Vote loser: Is this the start of a comeback trend?
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!