Minecraft just added a Mob Vote loser: Is this the start of a comeback trend?

The mobs in Minecraft are some of the most crucial parts of the game, as they make the blocky world interesting. Players interact with them in different ways — hostile ones add the element of challenging combat, while passive ones, such as animal mobs, have different utilities. And if there is one thing that many players did not like, it was all the great mob concepts that were never added to Minecraft once they lost the Mob Vote.

For those who do not know, Mojang did the Mob Vote event before a major update featuring three mob concepts. Players would have to vote for only one to be added to the game. A lot of players preferred getting all three mobs because when it comes to populating the massive world of Minecraft, the more the merrier. It seemed that all the interesting mobs that lost the previous Mob Vote were gone forever — until Mojang announced the upcoming update.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Minecraft copper golem might be the start of a new trend

The copper golem mob was proposed way back in 2021 (Image via Mojang Studios)

The next game drop will be adding more uses of copper, including tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem. This cute little mob is not a new idea, as players might remember it from the 2021 Mob Vote event. The developers at Mojang took a mob that lost the vote, tweaked it to make it even better, and are currently preparing to release it in the upcoming game drop.

This opens up a chest with a lot of possibilities. If Mojang has already done it, they should keep at it, as there are a dozen different interesting mobs that lost the vote and are interesting enough to be added to the game. All of these mobs would bring a new interesting gameplay mechanic, just like the happy ghast mob did.

For example, the crab was a mob that was featured in the 2023 Mob Vote alongside the armadillo and the penguin. It would have spawned in the mangrove swamp biome, a region that needs more mobs to make it feel populated. The crab would have dropped the “crab claw” item, which could be used to place blocks from a distance.

This was such a wonderful gameplay mechanic that could be expanded into something more interesting, such as a rudimentary grappling hook. If not for some great mechanic, some mobs were just beautiful enough to reserve a spot in the blocky world, such as the moobloom, a variation of the mooshroom mob with buttercups growing on them instead of flowers.

Adding more mobs that lost the Mob Vote would be one of the best things Mojang could do, as players are already familiar with the mob, and a lot of them wanted them to be in the game. The future updates will show whether the developers want to continue this trend or not.

