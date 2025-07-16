5 best vanilla-friendly Minecraft Bedrock add-ons

The Marketplace is a unique section in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition where players can buy or obtain both premium and free third-party game features in the form of add-ons, worlds, skin packs, etc. Since add-ons provide completely new mobs, structures, textures, animations, mechanics, and more, they are among the most popular content.

However, some add-ons are quite minimalistic and only adds visual features to Minecraft, without offering any new game-changing additions like new mobs, structures, etc. These add-ons can be categorized as vanilla-friendly.

Here is a list of some great vanilla-friendly Minecraft Bedrock add-ons worth checking out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great vanilla-friendly Minecraft Bedrock add-ons

1) Actions & Stuff

Actions & Stuff completely changes the textures and animations of every block and mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Perhaps the most popular add-on in Minecraft Bedrock is Actions & Stuff. Since its December 2024 release, more than 70,000 players have purchased it. This add-on is vanilla-friendly since it only changes textures and mob animations of every single block and mob in the game.

Because of their buttery smooth movements and the particle effects, the mobs feel much more alive. Additionally, the add-on modifies block textures, giving users a new way to experience Minecraft.

2) Essentials

Essentials brings loads of useful features to Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another fantastic Bedrock Edition add-on is Essentials, which gives vanilla Minecraft a number of practical features that it lacks. Features like a teleporter block, an automatic ore and tree breaker, the ability to repair anvils, the ability to place vertical slabs, a death waypoint function, etc., are offered by this add-on.

As a result, Essentials is among the greatest utility add-ons for Minecraft, particularly for players who desire a vanilla experience but require some practical tools to improve their experience.

3) Furniture

Furniture adds thousands of new furniture blocks and items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Although there are many blocks in Minecraft that can be used to build entire structures, the game lacks a decent array of furniture blocks. The Furniture add-on, which boasts an astounding 12,000 different types of furniture blocks, can be useful in this situation. This add-on is an interior designer's paradise, offering anything from personalized beds to various-sized tables and even lighting.

This add-on will therefore be ideal for those who want to construct a comprehensive build with a variety of furniture. Despite adding loads of new blocks, hardly any of it will change how players explore, fight, and progress in the game, making this add-on vanilla-friendly as well.

4) Soundscapes+

Soundscapes+ adds various new sound effects to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While Minecraft does have some intriguing sound effects, players might feel that it lacks some ambient sounds that certain biomes could have. Hence, popular Bedrock Edition add-on developers, The Hive, created Soundscapes+. This add-on adds a bunch of new sounds like mountain winds, cave whispers, underwater bubbles popping, and a lot more. These sounds can also change based on the time, weather, and nearby blocks.

Of course, it is a vanilla-friendly add-on since it only brings new sound effects to the game without changing any of its core mechanics.

5) Vibrant Memories

Vibrant Memories allow players to take unique pictures within the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After the release of Vibrant Visuals graphical upgrade on Minecraft Bedrock, Mojang also collaborated with Oreville Studios to create a special add-on for it called Vibrant Memories. This particular add-on adds special camera features that let players take pictures with other players.

It adds a camera as an item that can be activated where the player is, and then the player can move around anywhere, and the camera will stay where it was activated. Furthermore, its pitch, height, angle, and placement can be edited by going into its menu as well.

This is also a vanilla-friendly add-on since it only adds a camera to the game, without touching any other main gameplay features.

