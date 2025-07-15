What is coming in the Minecraft 1.21.8 update?

Minecraft just received the Java 1.21.8 update. It is more of a hotfix than an update as the developers wanted to address some major glitches, particularly with devices running Intel’s integrated graphics. So if you were expecting some new feature or item in the update, you are in for some disappointment.

Ad

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the Minecraft 1.21.8 Java update.

Minecraft Java 1.21.8 update bug fixes, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

If you've been playing Minecraft on a device with integrated Intel graphics and have noticed strange glitches lately, you're not alone. A recent Minecraft patch quietly rolled out a bunch of behind-the-scenes bug fixes, and while it might not have brought in new mobs or blocks, it’s great news for players who were running into game-breaking visual problems.

For starters, many reported that their game would suddenly freeze after playing for a while. This wasn’t just a small lag spike or stutter; it completely locked the screen, forcing them to restart the game. The issue was traced back to Intel integrated graphics, especially on newer laptops and lower-end PCs, and has now been addressed.

Ad

Another bug caused mobs and block entities to visually corrupt after some time. So, instead of seeing villagers or blocks like chests properly, they’d start appearing broken. Not a great experience when you’re trying to build or manage your inventory and everything looks like a mess of pixels.

It didn’t stop there. Textures in general were acting up. After some time in the game, everything from item icons to chat messages could become unreadable.

Ad

Even the Minecraft texture atlases — basically the files that help the game know what everything should look like — were bugging out, causing wide visual corruption across the board. Players also reported that text sometimes rendered in strange colors, breaking the UI's clean look.

On some Intel setups, items in the inventory looked like they were being lit from the wrong direction — like holding a torch behind your back and still seeing your front lit up. It might sound funny, but it broke the game's visual consistency and was pretty distracting during long sessions.

One last issue worth mentioning is specific to AMD users. If you tried loading a resource pack with an invalid shader on an AMD graphics card, the game could crash entirely. This was a frustrating bug for players who like customizing their visuals or use large packs for a more cinematic experience. Fortunately, that’s fixed too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!