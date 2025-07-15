Minecraft graphic glitches on Intel? The new Java 1.21.8 update is for you

Minecraft players on systems with an Intel iGPU were experiencing some game-breaking glitches, especially with in-game visuals. These issues included the screen freezing during gameplay. In some cases, mobs and blocks were riddled with visual glitches as well. Thankfully, Mojang Studios has released a hotfix in the Java 1.21.8 update that resolves all of the reported issues.

Ad

In a release note on the official Minecraft website, the developers listed all the bugs associated with Intel graphics card systems and asked players to report any further issues on the official bug tracking page.

Here’s everything that comes in the hotfix and how to install it.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Java 1.21.8 hotfix is available

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This bug fix update is directed specifically at Intel’s integrated graphics systems. In the official blog post, the developers included several graphics-related bugs. These included issues where the game screen freezes, entities and block entities become visually corrupted, and both text and texture atlases glitch out after some time.

Players also reported items in the inventory turning into solid colors, disappearing, or being lit incorrectly. Text is occasionally rendered in the wrong colors as well. Furthermore, they fixed a crash that occurred with AMD graphics cards when loading a resource pack containing an invalid shader. If you experienced similar bugs, you can download this update as soon as possible.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, this is a Java update, so you must open the Minecraft Launcher and then enable Snapshots in the “Installations” tab. There, you can get the latest snapshot. Look for the “1.21.8” update and download it. Once downloaded and installed, you can start playing the game. If the bugs are still present or you encountered some new ones, you can also report them to Mojang.

Also, make sure to back up your worlds or run them in different folders to keep them secure, as test versions can lead to world corruption and loss of save files. Players began noticing these glitches on version 1.21.7, and it seems that the issues are not limited to visual glitches.

Ad

Some have reported issues with trading interfaces, elytra landing, and even trident disappearing when thrown at phantoms.

Note that some players have also reported a few issues with the latest hotfix, and it might not be limited to devices with Intel’s graphics cards. It would be best to play the game and determine if there are any specific bugs affecting your experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!