What to do with rotten flesh in Minecraft?

Minecraft has all sorts of resources that players can gather. From rare and useful treasures diamonds, to underwhelming items like feathers, players obtain lots of stuff. One of the least interesting items that they get is rotten flesh. This item is dropped by various kinds of zombies upon their death. While most new players might think that the item is completely useless, it does not some redeeming qualities.

Here is how players can use rotten flesh in Minecraft.

Ways to use rotten flesh in Minecraft

Trading with a cleric

Players can trade rotten flesh with a cleric villager (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the best ways to use rotten flesh is to trade it with a cleric. A cleric is a professional villager who deals with everything related to potion-making. Hence, the very first trade of a cleric will always be related to rotten flesh. This villager will buy 32 rotten flesh from the player in exchange for one emerald.

If players have been fighting loads of zombies in their first few days and have collected stacks of rotten flesh, this is one of the best ways to use it, since players can get emeralds for it. From there, the emeralds can be traded with other professional villagers for more valuable items.

Feeding wolves

Wolves can be fed rotten flesh (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wolves are one of the most favorite pets in Minecraft. Many players keep wolves in their bases and take them on adventures. When wolves get attacked, they lose some health and hunger. To replenish it, players are required to feed their pets. Though many players give freshly cooked food items to wolves out of love, these friendly creatures can also eat rotten flesh without any issues.

Rotten flesh can be used to breed and heal wolves since they are immune to the negative hunger effect. Hence, players need not waste their cooked food on wolves.

Emergency food

Rotten flesh can be consumed by players as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lastly, rotten flesh can be eaten as an emergency food item as well. If players are stuck in a barren biome with no food items to eat or cook, they can eat rotten flesh to survive.

Though rotten flesh has an 80% chance of inflicting a hunger effect on a player, it still replenishes two hunger points, which can help players recover health and sprint in hopes of quickly finding a decent food item to eat. In this scenario, the more rotten flesh players eat, the better, since it helps them replenish health faster, despite the hunger effect.

