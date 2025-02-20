How Mojang massively improved Minecraft wolf in recent updates

Wolves are widely considered one of the most popular pets in Minecraft. These creatures can be tamed using bones and can accompany players in any adventure. They can also be commanded to sit in one spot or follow their master. A few years ago, wolves were simple, tameable mobs, but they have received several great features in recent updates.

Ad

This is how Mojang enhanced wolves in Minecraft by adding various features to them.

Ways in which Mojang improved Minecraft wolves in recent updates

New wolf variants

Mojang added eight new wolf variants spawning in different biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The first major feature Mojang brought for wolves was eight new variants. Previously, only white wolves spawned in all the designated biomes. Every single wolf looked identical to each other.

Ad

Trending

In 2024, Mojang released a smaller update called Armored Paws, which brought eight new wolf variants. They also started spawning in several other Overworld biomes as well.

These new wolf variants have massively different textures and colors, making them quite unique in style, even though they have identical 3D models.

Here is a list of all the wolf variants and where they spawn in Minecraft:

Pale (original) - Taiga

Ashen - Snowy Taiga

Black - Old Growth Pine Taiga

Chestnut - Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Rusty - Sparse Jungle

Snowy - Grove

Spotted - Savanna Plateau

Striped - Wooded Badlands

Woods - Forest

Ad

New wolf armor

Wolf also received new armor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Armored Paws update, Mojang also added new armor for wolves. This armor came with the new armadillo mob. The armadillo was one of the mob vote contenders and won a spot in the update after it amassed most of the votes from the player base.

Ad

Soon after the community learned that Armadillo provided scutes that could be crafted into wolf armor, they massively supported the mob to be added.

When a brush is used on an armadillo, the mob will drop scutes. Six armadillo scutes can be combined to create wolf armor.

The armor provides extra protection only when the wolf gets direct hits on its body from entities. The armor does not negate fall or burn damage.

Ad

New wolf sounds

Each wolf will have different sounds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In snapshot 25w08a for Minecraft's next game drop, Mojang decided to add six new kinds of wolf sounds with specific personalities. These different sound variants will be irrespective of the location and texture of wolves in Minecraft. This means that two wolves from the same biome can have different sets of sounds.

Ad

The six wolf sound variants are named big, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy, and sad. Each sound set has different barking, whining, panting, etc. sound effects.

These sound effects will make wolves a lot more unique since players can have different textured wolves, each with their own barks, whines, and other sounds. This feature will add more personality to wolves.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!