Mojang is back with a brand-new Minecraft snapshot for Java Edition. After last week's snapshot introduced trading-related changes, some fans might have thought the developers were done with animal updates. However, Minecraft snapshot 25w08a is here to prove them wrong.
This snapshot adds adorable new sounds for various wolf variants introduced in the Armored Paws game drop. Mojang has also revamped the design of every mob spawn egg and introduced new spawn eggs for different mob variants.
With so many mobs in Minecraft, it had become increasingly confusing to determine which spawn egg would summon which mob. The new snapshot finally addresses this issue by giving each spawn egg a unique design. The Minecraft snapshot 25w08a also brings many other exciting changes.
Minecraft snapshot 25w08a patch notes
New Features
- Added new sound variants for Wolves
- Overhauled the visuals of each Spawn Egg to improve readability and accessibility
Farm Animal variants
Sheep wool color in warm and cold biomes
- Reverted the change from last week that allowed Blue, Light Blue, Cyan, Yellow, Orange and Red Sheep to spawn naturally in different biomes
- Black Sheep will still be the most common type to spawn in cold biomes, and Brown Sheep will be the most common type in warm biomes
- Pink Sheep will still be very rare and able to spawn anywhere where Sheep can spawn
- Uncommon Sheep colors in Cold Biomes are gray, light gray, white and brown
- Uncommon Sheep colors in Warm Biomes are gray, light gray, white and black
Leaf Litter
- Leaf Litter is tinted based on which biome it's in
Spawn Egg visuals overhaul
- Each Spawn Egg now has its own unique visual which captures the personality and character of the mob it spawns
- Each egg visual varies in shape to reflect the in-world size of the mob it spawns
- For example, smaller mobs tend to have a smaller Spawn Egg
Wolf Sounds Variants
- Added 6 new Wolf sound variants with unique ambient, hurt, death, growl, whine, and pant sounds
- The new sounds are part of variants that are called big, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy and sad
- The original Wolf sounds now are used for the variant called classic
- Every Wolf will have a random sound variant assigned to it from the 6 new variants and the original one
- The sound variant is not related to the texture variant
Changes
- Sheep's wool undercoat is now also colored when dyed, matching existing behaviour in Bedrock Edition
- Sheep can now eat Fern blocks to match Bedrock Edition
Technical Changes
- The Data Pack version is now 68
- The Resource Pack version is now 53
Data Pack Version 68
- Added data driven sound variants for Wolves
- Biome effects has a new field dry_foliage_color that defines the color used for tinting blocks using dry foliage tinting
Wolf Sound Variants
- Wolf sound variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/wolf_sound_variant/<id>.json
- The file contains the following fields which correspond to sound events to use for the specific behaviour:
- ambient_sound
- death_sound
- growl_sound
- hurt_sound
- pant_sound
- whine_sound
Item Components
blocks_attacks component
- If the blocked damage has no position, the compared angle will be assumed to be the maximum 180 for horizontal_blocking_angle field of damage_reductions
Entity components
- New component
- wolf/sound_variant - namespaced id from wolf_sound_variant registry
Resource Pack Version 53
- Added possibility to tint blocks based on a dry foliage color map
- Updated textures for Spawn Eggs
- New and updated sounds for Wolf sound variants
- Added colormap texture for tinting dry foliage tinted blocks
- Name of sheep_fur texture has been renamed to sheep_wool
- Sheep now has a separate texture for its wool undercoat, which is dynamically recolored in-game
- The name of this undercoat texture is sheep_wool_undercoat
Updated textures for Spawn Eggs
- New textures have been added for all Spawn Eggs
- Removed spawn_egg.png and spawn_egg_overlay.png
Equipment Assets
- Equipment layers configured to be dyeable will now show if the dyed_color component is present on the item, even if the item is not in the #dyeable tag
New and updated Wolf sound variants
- Sound files for the classic Wolf sounds have been moved into classic folder for the Wolf sound files
- Removed unused howl sound
- Added sounds for the new Wolf sound variants: big, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy and sad
Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w08a
- MC-177522 - Wolf barking and whining sounds are subtitled as "Wolf pants"
- MC-280182 - Shields can block some environmental damage sources
- MC-280230 - DeathLootTable field is incorrectly named DeathLoothTable
Minecraft snapshot 25w08a was short compared to the last few we received for the Spring Drop update. However, the features and changes are still much appreciated and will help elevate 2025's first game drop experience. A shorter snapshot might also hint that the update is nearing completion. Minecraft fans can expect Mojang to release pre-release versions in the coming weeks.
