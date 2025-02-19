Mojang is back with a brand-new Minecraft snapshot for Java Edition. After last week's snapshot introduced trading-related changes, some fans might have thought the developers were done with animal updates. However, Minecraft snapshot 25w08a is here to prove them wrong.

This snapshot adds adorable new sounds for various wolf variants introduced in the Armored Paws game drop. Mojang has also revamped the design of every mob spawn egg and introduced new spawn eggs for different mob variants.

With so many mobs in Minecraft, it had become increasingly confusing to determine which spawn egg would summon which mob. The new snapshot finally addresses this issue by giving each spawn egg a unique design. The Minecraft snapshot 25w08a also brings many other exciting changes.

Minecraft snapshot 25w08a patch notes

New Features

Added new sound variants for Wolves

Overhauled the visuals of each Spawn Egg to improve readability and accessibility

Farm Animal variants

Sheep wool color in warm and cold biomes

Reverted the change from last week that allowed Blue, Light Blue, Cyan, Yellow, Orange and Red Sheep to spawn naturally in different biomes

Black Sheep will still be the most common type to spawn in cold biomes, and Brown Sheep will be the most common type in warm biomes

Pink Sheep will still be very rare and able to spawn anywhere where Sheep can spawn

Uncommon Sheep colors in Cold Biomes are gray, light gray, white and brown

Uncommon Sheep colors in Warm Biomes are gray, light gray, white and black

Leaf Litter

Leaf Litter is tinted based on which biome it's in

Spawn Egg visuals overhaul

There are new spawn eggs for all mobs (Image via Mojang)

Each Spawn Egg now has its own unique visual which captures the personality and character of the mob it spawns

Each egg visual varies in shape to reflect the in-world size of the mob it spawns

For example, smaller mobs tend to have a smaller Spawn Egg

Wolf Sounds Variants

Added 6 new Wolf sound variants with unique ambient, hurt, death, growl, whine, and pant sounds

The new sounds are part of variants that are called big, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy and sad

The original Wolf sounds now are used for the variant called classic

Every Wolf will have a random sound variant assigned to it from the 6 new variants and the original one

The sound variant is not related to the texture variant

Changes

Sheep's wool undercoat is now also colored when dyed, matching existing behaviour in Bedrock Edition

Sheep can now eat Fern blocks to match Bedrock Edition

Technical Changes

The Data Pack version is now 68

The Resource Pack version is now 53

Data Pack Version 68

Added data driven sound variants for Wolves

Biome effects has a new field dry_foliage_color that defines the color used for tinting blocks using dry foliage tinting

Wolf Sound Variants

Wolf sound variants can be data-driven by adding entries to data/<namespace>/wolf_sound_variant/<id>.json

The file contains the following fields which correspond to sound events to use for the specific behaviour:

ambient_sound

death_sound

growl_sound

hurt_sound

pant_sound

whine_sound

Item Components

blocks_attacks component

If the blocked damage has no position, the compared angle will be assumed to be the maximum 180 for horizontal_blocking_angle field of damage_reductions

Entity components

New component

wolf/sound_variant - namespaced id from wolf_sound_variant registry

Resource Pack Version 53

Added possibility to tint blocks based on a dry foliage color map

Updated textures for Spawn Eggs

New and updated sounds for Wolf sound variants

Added colormap texture for tinting dry foliage tinted blocks

Name of sheep_fur texture has been renamed to sheep_wool

Sheep now has a separate texture for its wool undercoat, which is dynamically recolored in-game

The name of this undercoat texture is sheep_wool_undercoat

Updated textures for Spawn Eggs

New textures have been added for all Spawn Eggs

Removed spawn_egg.png and spawn_egg_overlay.png

Equipment Assets

Equipment layers configured to be dyeable will now show if the dyed_color component is present on the item, even if the item is not in the #dyeable tag

New and updated Wolf sound variants

Sound files for the classic Wolf sounds have been moved into classic folder for the Wolf sound files

Removed unused howl sound

Added sounds for the new Wolf sound variants: big, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy and sad

Fixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w08a

MC-177522 - Wolf barking and whining sounds are subtitled as "Wolf pants"

MC-280182 - Shields can block some environmental damage sources

MC-280230 - DeathLootTable field is incorrectly named DeathLoothTable

Minecraft snapshot 25w08a was short compared to the last few we received for the Spring Drop update. However, the features and changes are still much appreciated and will help elevate 2025's first game drop experience. A shorter snapshot might also hint that the update is nearing completion. Minecraft fans can expect Mojang to release pre-release versions in the coming weeks.

